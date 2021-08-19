The Shelburne Craft School recently unveiled a new project that staff and board members hope will help make Shelburne craftier.
The 76-year-old nonprofit organization has been showing off its new mobile craft workshop — don’t call it a trailer — at places like Shelburne Farms and Aubuchon Hardware in Shelburne and Vergennes.
Director Claire Gear said people can expect the mobile craft workshop to be a regular sight at the Shelburne Farmers Market, Shelburne Bay, parades — any town events where people gather and who need a craft to solve a problem or want to learn one.
Gear objects to the moniker trailer because, although technically the mobile craft workshop used to be a trailer, it’s now been too tricked out — standard analog tools like saws and drills join digital tools like a 3D printer, a laser cutter and a laser engraver — to be labeled a mere trailer.
Heck, it’s even got a solar-powered electrical system.
“We also have hand tools to teach children and adults how to debark and how to make a live-edge table or stool,” Gear said.
The director sees the mobile craft workshop as a natural progression for the craft school, which has fostered hands-on education in artisanal crafts — “helping individuals experience the joys of making while cultivating confidence, character and community” — since 1945 at its Harbor Road location.
“We’re on a very historic campus in very historic buildings,” she said. “In a way, it feels to me like a bit of a return to our founding.”
In many of the craft school’s early classes, students learned how to build the buildings that became their classrooms.
Gear said ideas about how the mobile craft workshop might be utilized have been coming in from all sorts of people and organizations.
On a recent walk she ran into town manager Lee Krohn and some selectboard members, and they began to toss around ideas of how the mobile craft workshop could be used.
Gear said: “I really would like it to become kind of a partnership with the town.”
The mobile workshop could be used to build outdoor seating for al fresco meetings or performances.
She’s talked to the Vermont Community Garden Network about building raised beds or composting infrastructure. If the food shelf needs more shelves or needs to build its distribution system, the mobile craft workshop could help with that, Gear said.
There’s been discussions with the Shelburne Farms forestry program about using the workshop to talk about sustainable forestry and show how trees are transformed into products.
Jonathan Harris, a former craft school board member who was involved in some first conversations about a mobile workshop, said, “I noticed through that experience that the craft school was kind of bursting at the seams. We found that all the programs were really full.”
Even before COVID increased the need for more space for socially distanced classes, Harris said the school was already talking about how the organization could grow given the space constraints.
The mobile craft workshop performs a nomadic function, allowing the school to roam the community meeting different needs in different locations without everything having to happen on the craft school campus, Harris said.
When Gear came on board as executive director a few years ago, she brought with her skills and experience as an architect and as someone who has worked in the design-build arena.
Harris said it was not for him to say what the mobile craft workshop will be used for. “That is a wonderful community question.”
“If you look back at the origins of the craft school, it’s always been a community project. It’s been a project where people have donated their time, their tools, their resources to really create in this area,” Harris said. “They have this culture of making magic.”
Harris sees the mobile craft workshop as a prototype that leads to more mobile workshops, roving around the area making different projects happen. He envisions a future of mobile craft workshops each with a different focus — one that’s focused on timber and woodworking projects, one focused on electrical work, another with lots of digital tools — a fleet of specialty mobile workshops spreading the gospel of craft skills.
