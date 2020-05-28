As the coronavirus infected Vermont, driving much of the population into quarantine, a seemingly random array of products disappeared from grocery store shelves. Toilet paper, hand sanitizer and pasta all became scarce as shoppers obeyed a perplexing logic in the face of pandemic panic.
This random binge shopping for certain items lead to worries of food insecurity when things like meat began to be in short supply.
Arguably a positive in all the negative appears to be an increase in people buying from local farms and purchasing community supported agriculture subscriptions.
As Gov. Phil Scott has said – and had stickers made with the credo – “Buy local. It’s not just for hippies anymore.”
“I’m hearing from a large percentage of farmers saying they’ve sold out for the first time or their CSAs (community supported agriculture) sold out about a month earlier than ever before. I haven’t heard a single farmer say that this feels like usual subscriptions for them,” said Emmet Moseley, community food access programs coordinator of the Northeast Organic Farming Association of Vermont.
But we’ll this increase stick? Will this mean a permanent improvement in the farming economy of Vermont?
“That’s the $60,000 question,” Moseley said.
Poultry, pork and community supported agriculture up
Lt. Governor (and candidate for governor) David Zuckerman said his Full Moon Farm in Hinesburg has seen at least a 16% increase in community supported agriculture subscriptions.
Full Moon Farm has also seen an increase in the sale of chicken and pork, so they’ve grown their chicken flock by 40%.
“I’m hearing across the board an increased interest in local food,” said Zuckerman. “It’s hard to tell if that will be ongoing or temporary.”
Community supported agriculture subscriptions had been stalled for about five years, he said.
“The late 90s and early 2000s is the start of when it really began to boom, until 2012 or 13 when it started to plateau,” Zuckerman said.
When he started there were around six or eight community supported agriculture farms in Chittenden County and now “there are probably north of 30,” he said. And local food has become more accessible in smaller grocery stores.
A new way to make ends meet
Michaela Ryan of New Village Farm in Shelburne said, while their community supported agriculture subscriptions are up by around 50% and direct sales of their agricultural bounty are good, they faced a unique hit to their “farming” farm that doubles as a “learning farm.”
New Village Farm runs an 11-week summer camp and an April camp for students on spring break.
Before quarantine most of New Village Farm’s camp sessions had sold out. They had to cancel the spring session.
“We’ve refunded a bunch of camp reservations,” Ryan said.
She still expects to have summer camp, but enrollment has shrunk.
Some campers can’t come because they have family members who are high risk. Some have parents who’ve been furloughed and now can’t afford to send them. Any reservations for campers from out of state have had to be refunded since they would have to quarantine coming into Vermont.
One night, as Ryan worried about how to make up the deficit in the budget and also share some sort of farm experience with kids stuck at home, an idea came to her.
As wild as her idea might have sounded when she explained it the next morning, it’s proved to be wildly successful. New Village Farm has been offering baby farm animal rentals.
Chicken and rabbits and goats … oh my!
“We’ve had families from as far away as Boston basically renting our animals to take home for two weeks,” Ryan said.
For $75 a family gets to serve as foster farm parents to four chicks, three ducklings, a baby goat or rabbit for two weeks.
“It has been crazy. The wait list of animals is beyond full,” said Ryan. “Because people can’t interact with each other they are remembering that the interaction with animals is really valuable.”
CSA, here to stay
Dave Quickel of Stony Loam in East Charlotte said traditionally this is the week the Shelburne Farmers Market opens. In the past, his community supported agriculture distributions usually have begun the first or second week of June.
It’s early to say how his farm is going to do this year.
Much of Quickel’s produce has gone to restaurants in years past and it’s early to say what will happen to those sales before restaurants have reopened.
He does think that community supported agriculture subscriptions will stay high. As other farmers have said, he also believes farmers will keep the new subscribers they’ve added during the quarantine.
Quickel said, “Once people get this experience, I feel like they’re going to stick around.”