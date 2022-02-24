Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George has come to the defense of beleaguered Shelburne Police Chief Aaron Noble.
In a letter to Shelburne Town Manager Lee Krohn and others, George said she has worked side by side with Noble for more than her 11 years as a prosecutor, including since February 2018 when he was promoted to town police chief.
“From my perspective, since the first day that Chief Noble was in charge in Shelburne, he has gone out of his way to change the culture in that department and hold his officers accountable,” she wrote in the 700-word letter. (See the full letter at below)
George, in the Feb. 16 letter, said she had just learned Noble had been on leave for two months but had decided not to call the chief to learn more his case because of the lawyers involved.
George told Krohn she is “hopeful that with more information coming to you, at some point, if my opinion bares some truth, you will do what you can to support Chief Noble and let him get back to work.”
Noble placed himself on extended sick leave Dec. 27 after coming under fire for problems in a department that’s seen a constant exodus of police officers and emergency dispatchers in recent years. The department, authorized for 12 officers and currently at about half strength, is charged with providing 24/7 coverage for road patrols in the town of 7,700 residents.
At one point during a December selectboard meeting local resident Linda Riell slowly read the names of 14 police and dispatch employees that had left the department, including eight in the previous six months. Most moved on to other public safety jobs in Chittenden County with a few going to Addison and Lamoille counties.
More have since departed, including one Shelburne dispatcher who was hired last week to work as a police officer in Williston.
Riell noted Shelburne had lost “over a century of experience, skill, knowledge, information and training.”
George countered in her letter noting that the departing officers may not provide “the experience and skill that we currently want serving our communities.”
“I don’t mean to imply that everyone who has left fits this description — that is not accurate. It is clear from the media coverage that some members of the community have seen that many officers have left since Chief Noble became chief, and they assume that must mean he is the problem,” she wrote.
“This email is only to make sure that you are aware that these exoduses, in my opinion, could also mean the opposite. Chief Noble demands the best of his officers, and some are unwilling or unable to meet that demand,” George said.
Noble had also come under fire for not helping his department fill short-handed patrol shifts like other police chiefs do, and not responding to emails or messages left on his work and cell phones.
He also did not attend the selectboard meetings at town hall even after the criticisms arose. During the Nov. 23 selectboard meeting, Noble spoke over Zoom when it came time to defend his proposed 2021-22 police budget, but never turned on his computer video, while other town officials, including the fire chief, were present in the meeting room that night.
Riell and others have said Noble’s unavailability has been an issue in the town.
George in her letter appears to question whether the departure of some of those employees were losses for the public.
“Over the years we have had issues with some Shelburne officers, whether in use of force complaints, inadequate paperwork, clear disdain for my office’s policies or lack of response to emails or calls. With each one, Chief Noble has been quick to respond and quick to address the issue,” she said. “Despite him going out of his way to address the issues, including having me come to the department and talk to officers directly, many of the same officers were clearly not interested in changing their practices.”
George was moved up from deputy state’s attorney in Chittenden County to the top post in January 2017. She was one of two finalists to replace T.J. Donovan when he was elected attorney general.
“It is very true that people are leaving law enforcement right now at alarming rates, but it is also true that some people who are currently leaving law enforcement are leaving because they don’t want to conform in the ways that communities are starting to demand,” she wrote. “They do not want a chief who is going to hold them accountable, they do not want a state’s attorney who is going to hold them accountable.”
Chief’s police cruiser
The public both at recent meetings and at other times has questioned why Noble had refused to surrender his unmarked Shelburne police cruiser that he left parked at his residence in Williston.
People questioned if Lt. Mike Thomas, the acting police chief, could use it, or if other members of the department needed it for enforcement efforts.
After questions during at least three selectboard meetings, the Shelburne News reported last week the unused black vehicle had made it to a garage on U.S. 7 in South Burlington for service and it is now back in use at the Shelburne department.
Another departure
Kelsey Parker has resigned as an emergency dispatcher from the Shelburne Communications Center.
Parker has worked fulltime since October 2019 in Shelburne but is jumping ship to become a police officer in Williston.
Williston Police Chief Patrick Foley said Parker is destined for the 16-week Vermont Police Academy in Pittsford starting March 21. She began this week learning about internal procedures, department policies and doing ride-alongs, Foley said. She starts at $24.75 per hour, which jumps to $25.62 on July 1.
She will get another raise on her anniversary with the department next year.
The Shelburne Selectboard was expected to approve a new union contract this week that will make the police starting pay competitive or better with Williston, acting police chief Mike Thomas said Tuesday.
