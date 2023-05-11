Construction on the new beach house on Shelburne Beach is set to begin sometime after Labor Day after the town finalized a contract last week with Farrington Construction.
The final costs for the construction came in at $586,638 with prices to be offset by a voter-approved bond of $350,000 with $27,873 in individual donations raised by the parks and recreation department, along with American Rescue Plan Act pandemic relief funds of $250,000 allocated for the project.
The historic structure was built by volunteers in 1956 after the Shelburne Beach was donated to the town in 1954 by Dunbar and Electra Bostwick and is well past its aesthetic and functional prime due to minimal maintenance and few upgrades in the decades since it was built.
Betsy Cieplicki, director of Shelburne Parks and Recreation said, “We plan to begin demolition the day after Labor Day and expect it to take two to three months for the construction. There will be some follow-up site work that will have to wait until the following spring, but we expect the new building to be ready to use for the 2024 beach season.”
Although town manager Lee Krohn said that the original hope was to have the project begin early this spring in time for the summer season, he said, “that’s a risky thing to do because you can’t predict the start date.
“You never know what complications might arise in the project,” he said. “If we couldn’t get it completed, then there are no facilities at all for the entire summer season. Like many things, it’s important to take the long-run view and maximize opportunity and benefits.”
Krohn also said Shelburne Farms is donating all of the wood for the inside and outside of the facility.
“It’s a wonderful gift from the farms, both functionally financially and emotionally. Wood sourced from a local place, one of our partner institutions here in the town,” Krohn said. “So we did a site visit there a couple of days back just to see their air-dried wood supply and talk with their land forest manager about what the needs might be.”
The architectural design of the new beach house was done by Shelburne resident and architect Jeff McBride, owner of Sidehill Designs, at no cost to the town.
“He’s been absolutely instrumental in making this happen,” said Cieplicki. “He’s helped with things beyond what a normal architect designer would do.”
With his residence just miles from the beach, McBride considers himself lucky to be able to work on this project that will not only benefit the town but also his family.
“We did a number of design iterations in the spring and summer, narrowing in on what is ultimately going to get built. However, the overall idea behind the project is to make something that is much more functional than the existing beach house.”
The new beach house will feature four unisex bathrooms, two of which are fully compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, along with three outdoor showers and an updated lifeguard storage room. In addition, the building will also feature a new covered porch area or a cantilever roof to provide shade and a more community-oriented feel.
“The functionality of it is vastly improved,” McBride said. “It’s a similar size footprint, but we’re moving the beach house 20 feet further away from the beach to a flatter piece of land that’s more centered onto the green and allows for access from each side.”
McBride has also improved the aesthetics of the building. “It’s this simple structure that’s really meant to kind of fit in with the Vermont landscape,” he said.
“The beach has been an incredible resource for everyone that lives here,” said Cieplicki. “Basic necessities are needed to serve that space, but we also want to make it efficient, usable, pleasant — it doesn’t have to be ugly. I just don’t think there’s any reason not to improve it so that the people who use the beach on a regular basis in the summer can enjoy the space and make it more user-friendly for everyone.”
