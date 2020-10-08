A new secure ballot drop box has been installed by the north door of the Shelburne town office, lighted and monitored by video surveillance. The box was put in place in the expectation that many Shelburne voters will return their ballots in advance of the general election on Nov. 3. All Shelburne residents should have received their ballots by Oct. 7; anyone who did not is asked to contact the town clerk’s office. Other collection boxes are available in the town clerk’s office, which is open Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., and at Shelburne police dispatch. In-person voters can do so at the Town Center gym on Nov. 3 from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.