The Chittenden Asylum Seekers Assistance Network (CASAN) cannot say much about a mother and her pre-school child they are trying to help.
But they can say the risk of reprisals against the mother’s family in an unidentified African country is too great for them to say more.
“We can only share so much because there could be danger to themselves or to any family members back in their home country, if too much was shared,” said Jan Steinbauer of Underhill Center, coordinator of CASAN.
“The mom has been through so much, as many asylum seekers are. She basically feels so cared for,” said Steinbauer. “She has said to us, ‘You have restored my faith in humanity.’ That’s a pretty powerful thing – to know that we’re able to make that kind of a difference in somebody’s life.”
CASAN is looking for donations because it is very difficult being seeking asylum. They are not allowed to work until a certain point in the process which could take a year or more, so the organization is looking for the funds to pay for rent, food and other necessities.
An asylum seeker is not allowed to get a driver’s license, so CASAN volunteers take her to shop, doctors’ appointments, school meetings or anything else a parent needs to do.
There is an organization that helps refugees, the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants (USCRI). But “they can’t help asylum seekers because that federal funding is only for refugees. So, there’s nothing really set up to help asylum seekers,” said Steinbauer.
An asylum seeker is a person who has fled their home country because of a “well-founded fear of persecution” for their race, religion, national origin, political opinion or social group. They ask for asylum at the border or once they’ve entered the country.
Although the mother very much wants to work, as an asylum seeker she is prohibited from working, Steinbauer said, but after around eight months refugees can work.
Steinbauer has made three trips to the southern border of the U.S. during the last year and half. She has friends who live south of Tucson, Ariz., who told her she should come down to see what was happening.
Friends from Chittenden County traveled with her, so they could share in the experience.
“It’s quite an eye-opener learning about the plight of asylum seekers,” said Steinbauer.
A group of people who were exploring what sanctuary means decided to have a conference in Montpelier last June. They learned about what they could do to sponsor asylum seekers to keep them out of jail until their court cases comes up.
After the conference Steinbauer got a call from a group in Burlington who asked if they could help a woman with a child who didn’t know anyone but needed help.
Kate Schubart of Hinesburg said that one of the things she realized at the conference is helping asylum seekers “takes a village” to provide the kind of needed support. “There’s so many dimensions to provide for even one family.”
This sort of help is part of Burlington’s history. “This was really a center for immigrants and refugees,” Schubart said. “There’s 30 something languages in the high schools in Burlington and Winooski.”
Steinbauer and others in Chittenden County formed CASAN. For now, just helping this mother and her child is the goal of CASAN.
To donate, call or text Steinbauer at 488-4041.