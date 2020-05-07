Shortly after Ella Kenney’s food drive began and donations started – and kept – coming into the parking lot at Williston Central School, she may have been reminded of a famous quote from the movie “Jaws.”
As the food and other necessities piled up on Saturday morning, April 25, Kenney’s riff on the fishermen’s line about the inadequacies of their boat might have been: “We’re going to need a bigger car!”
The Champlain Valley Union High School junior planned her food drive to make it as convenient for people to donate with a minimum of driving, so there were four different locations.
The food drive that started at Willison Central moved to CVU Saturday afternoon. On Sunday morning she was at Shelburne Community School collecting donations. Sunday afternoon she was at Charlotte Central School.
Everywhere she went she found kindness.
“I was blown away by the generosity. I was not expecting anywhere near that many donations,” Kenney said.
She had planned her food drive to benefit the Williston Community Food Shelf.
And it did.
But when she took the proceeds of her efforts to her hometown food shelf, she found they couldn’t take everything.
The folks at the Williston Community Food Shelf suggested she take the rest to the Hinesburg Community Resource Center.
After the Hinesburg center accepted as much of the bounty as it could, Kenney still had goods to share with the Charlotte and Shelburne food shelves and Dismas House in Burlington.
She also got donations of $100 gift cards that she passed on to the CVU food shelf for students who are food insecure.
“The food drive reiterated the fact that we are a community and we are in it together,” said Kenney. “It was amazing to see everyone come together to support one another.”
A famous line from the movie “The Wizard of Oz” might also have occurred to Kenney: “There’s no place like home.”