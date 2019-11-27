About 55 Champlain Valley Union High School students, and a handful of adults, braved the cold and rain on Thursday, Nov. 21, for their overnight sleep out to benefit Spectrum Youth and Family Services.
The students pitched 20 or so tents outside the high school at sunset, preparing to sleep outdoors as an exercise to bring awareness to homelessness among area youth and families.
Temperatures hovered near freezing and a cold rain came down for part of the night.
“It could have been worse,” said Mia Brumsted, the Shelburne senior who has organized the sleep out events three years in a row.
Once the rain stopped, people came out of tents to warm up by small campfires, she said.
The sleep outs are a signature fundraising method that Burlington-based Spectrum has adopted over the years where supporters get a small taste of what some families may experience regularly.
Brumsted said this week that the group had surpassed its $5,000 fundraising goal and was nearing $7,000 in its collection.
“When [Redmond, Spectrum’s executive director] came to our school three years ago to talk about Spectrum and the youth he had worked with, I was completely moved. Moreover, I thought it was time that CVU joined the other schools in the area that had begun doing sleep-outs,” she said. “After all, if a bunch of third graders at Shelburne Community School can do it, let alone kids who are actually homeless and sleeping in conditions like this every night, then there’s no reason CVU can’t do it too.”
This was the first sleep out for Hinesburg junior Claire Goldman. “Especially because it’s Thanksgiving, [doing this challenge] makes you realize what to be grateful for. It’s a start for spreading awareness,” she said.
Mark Redmond, executive director of Spectrum Youth and Family Services, attended the sleep out and said he hopes the annual event will continue after Brumsted graduates.
Learn more about Spectrum and support the CVU fundraiser at https://tinyurl.com/CVUSpectrum.
Community News Service is a collaboration with the University of Vermont’s Reporting & Documentary Storytelling program.