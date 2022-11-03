There will be a celebration of Veterans Day at the Shelburne Veterans Monument on Friday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. The guest speaker will be Col. Carroll A. “Bud” Ockert, Ret.
Attendees are encouraged to bring your own chairs.
Ockert was born in Shelburne in 1935. He attended public schools in Shelburne and graduated from Shelburne High School in 1953. He graduated from the University of Vermont in 1957 with a bachelor’s degree.
Ockert held a variety of assignments throughout his career, and attended numerous advanced and senior service schools.
His last assignment from the U.S. Army was as the inspector general, 7th Medical Command, Heidelberg, Germany from 1983-1988. He retired from the U.S. Army in 1988 after more than 30 years of service. He received numerous awards for his service including the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star and Meritorious Service Medal.
The culmination of Ockert’s interest and expertise in health care administration resulted in his becoming a life fellow at the American College of Healthcare Executives.
He is currently a member of the University of Vermont Alumni Association board of directors. In 2013 he was presented with the Distinguish Alumni Award by the UVM Alumni Association.
