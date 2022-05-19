Chittenden County is seeing a shakeup in its legislative representation, with six of the county’s southernmost House seats open to newcomers as five incumbents step out of the political scene.
In South Burlington, only one of four incumbents is seeking reelection, and a new fifth seat will be open as well thanks to the state’s new House district map. In Shelburne, longtime representative Kate Webb is stepping down, and Hinesburg’s Bill Lippert, who has served in the House for nearly three decades, announced this month he will not run again.
“The time has come for others to ask for your support as they step into the legislative political arena,” Lippert said. “I treasure the opportunities I have had to support the town of Hinesburg, to have an impact on significant statewide policies and to assist so many of you when you needed help from state government.”
While Hinesburg town clerk Melissa Ross said that no one has submitted a petition to officially run for Lippert’s seat, Champlain Valley Union High School librarian and social studies teacher Christina Deeley has announced her intention to run.
In Shelburne, Webb, the chair of the House Committee on Education who has served in the Chittenden 5-1 district since 2009, announced last week that she would not run.
“It’s been an amazing experience. I’ve been able to participate in some significant conversations about the state of Vermont. And now it’s time to focus on the next stage of my life, which is just basically my family,” Webb told VTDigger.
Hoping to replace her is Kate Lalley, a Shelburne resident with more than 15 years of public service in the town as a planning commission member and, most recently, on the selectboard. She works as a landscape architect and a regional planner.
Lalley called her candidacy a natural progression of her public service career.
“One of the reasons I’m doing this is I think our town has really strong representation and I want to continue that, and I think I have some skills that will lend itself to that,” she said.
“We have a workforce and housing crisis, those two things are intimately related,” she said. “This is really front and center for me. But we also want to protect our environment — those two things have been seen as, ‘Well, you can have one or you can have the other,’ but I think that’s been a false dichotomy. We’re trying to address that here in Shelburne, finding creative ways to add more attainable housing here. I think that some of the things that we can do on the local level ... could be kind of scaled up to at the state level.”
“There are barriers at the state level that makes that I think harder than it needs to be,” she added.
So far, no one else has officially filed to run for Webb’s seat, according to Shelburne town clerk Diana Vachon. The filing deadline is 5 p.m. Thursday, May 26.
Rep. Jessica Brumsted, Shelburne’s other representative, who also represents St. George in the Chittenden-5-2 district, told the newspaper she plans on running for reelection, extending her 6-year tenure in the House.
“I am running for many reasons, but one important specific reason is because I want to be as helpful as I can on reforming our child care system,” she said. “We have two studies out there: a systems analysis and a finance analysis. I would like to be in a position to help address what we learn from these studies as best I can, so I am planning to hang in there. I am a member of the House Committee on Human Services and have worked on this issue for the past four years. It’s important to me to continue.”
Rep. Michael Yantachka, Charlotte’s sole House member, is planning on extending his tenure in the Statehouse.
In an announcement to the newspaper, he said, “During my time in office, my priority has always been to support policies that benefit Vermonters and make Vermont, and our community in particular, a better place to live and work. I believe in a strong democracy in which all citizens can participate through their right to vote.”
In South Burlington, three sitting House representatives, who collectively have 44 years of experience between the three, will be passing the baton.
Reps. Ann Pugh, John Killacky and Maida Townsend’s departures mean most of South Burlington’s delegation to the state will be newcomers.
“It has been one of the greatest privileges in my life to bring the voices of residents of South Burlington to Montpelier, to bring their interests and concerns into the legislative discussions,” Pugh said.
Rep. Martin LaLonde, who’s been in the Legislature for eight years, serving on the House Committee on Judiciary, as chair of the committee on judicial rules, and now part of majority leadership, hopes to keep his seat to finish up some “unfinished business.”
“There are some issues that I have been working on for six, eight years, that are getting pretty darn close,” he said.
South Burlington resident Emilie Krasnow has announced her candidacy for Pugh’s vacant seat in Chittenden District 9, while Kate Nugent, a local justice of the peace and member of the South Burlington Board of Civil Authority, plans to run for Townsend’s seat.
Former South Burlington school board member Brian Minier is likely running for Killacky’s seat.
No one has officially announced their candidacy for the new fifth House district, shared between South Burlington and Williston, which was allocated in the recent redistricting process.
