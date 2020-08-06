Polling places
Charlotte: The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Charlotte Town Hall.
Hinesburg: The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Hinesburg Town Hall.
Shelburne: The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Town Center Gymnasium.
Winners of the statewide primary will appear on the ballot for the general election this November. Voters will choose one ballot from either the democratic, republican or progressive party to cast in the primary election.
Local rundown
House of Representatives
• Chittenden 4-1 (Charlotte, Hinesburg); incumbent Michael Yantachka, D-Charlotte is unopposed for re-election.
• Chittenden 4-2 (Hinesburg); incumbent Bill Lippert, D-Hinesburg, faces a challenge in the primary from Christina Deeley, D-Hinesburg. In the Republican primary Dean Rolland and Sarah Toscano, both of Hinesburg, square off for the right to run in November.
• Chittenden 5-1 (Shelburne); incumbent Kate Webb, D-Shelburne, is unopposed.
• Chittenden 5-2 (Shelburne, St. George); incumbent Jessica Brumsted, D-Shelburne, is unopposed.
• Chittenden 7-1, 7-2, 7-3, 7-4; the four incumbents representing South Burlington, all Democrats from that town, are running unopposed for each of their respective seats. The incumbents are Martin Lalonde, Ann Pugh, John Killacky and Maida Townsend.
Senate
There are a total of 15 candidates running for the six senate seats assigned to Chittenden County; 13 of those candidates are on the Democratic ticket, so only six will move on to the general election in November.
The 13 Democrats, and their hometown, are; Phil Baruth – Burlington; Thomas Chittenden – South Burlington; Dylan Giambatista – Essex; June Heston – Richmond; Virginia “Ginny” Lyons – Williston; Erhard Mahnke – Burlington; Steve May – Richmond; Louis Meyers – South Burlington; Christopher Pearson – Burlington; Kesha Ram – Burlington; Adam Roof – Burlington; David Scherr – Burlington; Michael Sirotkin – South Burlington.
The two other candidates running for the seats are both Republicans, Tom Chastenay of Milton and Ericka Redic of Burlington.
