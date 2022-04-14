A proposed 115-unit housing development near Shelburne Village was granted a six-month extension by the town’s Development Review Board last week — more than six months after the development was first proposed — and it has sparked a debate on how stringent the town’s zoning laws should be.
The housing project, proposed by chiropractors Stephen Brandon and Shelley Crombach behind their office at 2882 Shelburne Road, has generated controversy among residents who argue that development, and ultimately the zoning regulations in place, allows for too much density in the area and is not in character with surrounding neighborhoods.
Brandon during the development review board meeting April 6 said they were requesting the extension “so we can do some feasibility studies to see if we can come together with the neighbors, and we’re hopeful on that.”
Brandon and Crombach’s development has set off a heated debate in Shelburne surrounding zoning regulations in the proposed area — the mixed residential character overlay district — as well as other parts of town, including the Route 7 corridor district, where officials are expecting to see a deluge of new development in the coming years as Chittenden County’s population continues to grow.
To stymie the development’s progress, attorneys representing a group of residents and property owners near the development opposed to the project pushed the Shelburne Selectboard in January to immediately enact interim zoning.
The selectboard held an initial hearing on the project Jan. 25, where more than 70 residents attended and dozens spoke against the development.
Interim zoning is a temporary emergency policy that would be put in place while the town revises existing ordinances.
But that move was panned by the selectboard during a subsequent hearing. According to the selectboard, interim zoning would only reduce the height of multi-family buildings in the area from the current limit of three stories to two.
“I know density has been a huge issue in one particular arena. This proposal, if it were adopted, does not necessarily reduce density,” town manager Lee Krohn said. “Someone can propose smaller apartments in the same, lower buildings. It would simply lower the height of buildings, that’s the only thing interim zoning would do.”
By the time of the hearing, Brandon and Crombach had already signaled their willingness to delay their development, leaving the selectboard to question the efficacy of adopting interim zoning.
“We could move to hold another hearing if we wanted to do that,” selectboard chair Michael Ashooh said. “Arguably it could increase sprawl. Personally, that’s making it very difficult for me to find a rationale for supporting the amendment that we proposed. It seems to actually do exactly what we didn’t want to do, which was encourage a kind of density that doesn’t seem favorable.”
Residents at the meeting, however, pushed the board to adopt interim zoning, arguing that it would be a step in the right direction.
Some even called for a full moratorium on development in the district where the Brandon-Crombach is proposed, but the selectboard unanimously voted down the interim zoning measure.
The board did continue discussions on zoning more generally — specifically over its current zoning policy for the area, form-based code.
“I do think, based on what we heard from many folks, that form-based code should be reviewed and that should be something that we, the selectboard, should leave up to the experts on the planning commission and development review board,” selectboard member Cate Cross said.
Form-based code is a type of land development regulation that applies specific, agreed-upon building standards for a zoning area. It allows for a more streamlined application process and conveys to potential developers what should be built.
Shelburne first enacted form-based code zoning for that district in 2014, but some are now questioning whether current rules should be tweaked — or scrapped all together — ideas several speakers at the meeting advocated.
Rather than tweak form-based code, Krohn said, “we could re-envision the Route 7 corridor: what is it that we want it to be and then write a single code, whether its form-based or traditional, and just write one code,” Krohn said. “It’s a big ask but it might be more tangible and achievable than just trying to tweak around the edges.”
Others balked at that, arguing it would be an arduous process that would take very long, while still others said current zoning is fine.
“The comprehensive town plan does drive the form-based zoning. There are a lot of lines in that town plan that say to go do this,” Brandon said of his development, as well as other general development in the area, during the hearing. “This zoning was in place at this time that said, ‘Go ahead and do this’ (and) we’ve followed it to a T ... I fear that a conversation that moves to put a moratorium on the zoning that we’ve all chosen and paid for is going to hurt relations.”
According to a letter sent by Ashooh to planning commission officials, the selectboard has requested that the commission “examine the issues” and “present recommendations” to the selectboard.
“The main concern regarding (the mixed residential character overlay district) is that it permits ‘too much density’ in these parts of Shelburne,” Ashooh’s letter continued. “Our discussions revealed that ‘density’ is just one way to characterize that concern. This might be better expressed in terms of a lack of conformity with surrounding neighborhoods or dwelling types, height allowances or setbacks, or some combination of these features or other features contemplated by the mixed residential character overlay district. I believe there was a consensus among the selectboard that the mixed residential character overlay district allows for development that may not integrate well with the surrounding neighborhoods. We are asking you to clarify the problem, if there is one, and make recommendations to address them.”
The planning commission is expected to take up the issue at its next meeting, Thursday, April 14, Ashooh said.
But the lack of clarity has already hindered Brandon and Crombach’s proposal.
“An amendment to put a moratorium on the zoning that we’ve all chosen offends us very, very deeply,” Brandon said. “I don’t think it’s based on a good understanding of the documents that the town has put forth. I hope that it doesn’t happen. We really have to consider what’s being asked here and consider if it’s not somewhat against what we proposed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.