Let’s practice our command of the blatantly obvious here: Going above and way, way beyond the call of duty, over and above the most extreme expectations, can wear a body down.
Unlikely to admit it as they might be, first responders may find their bodies wearing down and their stress rising, particularly now at the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread.
One local chiropractor wants to help heal the healers.
Dr. Heather Rice is offering six free visits to her office, Wellspring Chiropractic Lifestyle Center in Shelburne, to health heroes like doctors, respiratory therapists, nurses, law enforcement officers, firemen and first responders, through July 1.
“Whether you are suffering from a nagging low back, a relentless headache or need guidance of ways to support your immune system, I would like to personally invite you to come to our office. If that is impossible, we can also arrange a virtual visit through telehealth,” Rice said in a release. “No charge means no charge.”
In a phone conversation Rice said that healthcare workers are likely to suffer back and neck pain and stress from “working long hours and having to move people around.”
She would like for those who are taking care of the people who’ve been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 to be able to do their best, Rice said.
For more than 100 years, chiropractors have been providing their services to other pandemics, natural disasters and showing up for terrorist attacks.
She said a colleague, Brad Rauch of Stowe Chiropractic, went to Ground Zero after the 9/11 attacks to treat first responders.
The Spanish Flu of 1918 is estimated to have killed 20 million around the world and 500,000 in the United States. According to Rice, the success of chiropractors’ treatment of flu victims during that pandemic resulted in many states licensing chiropractic treatment.
She has owned Wellspring Chiropractic Lifestyle Center at 4076 Shelburne Road in Shelburne Commons since 1997. To find out more or set up an appointment call 985-9850 or email belifeful@gmail.com.
“We feel so grateful that we have these folks in our community who go to work when everyone else stays home,” she said. “We realize the reality is there are these limitations on our physical bodies.”