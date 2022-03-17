The town of Shelburne and embattled police chief Aaron Noble are in mediation to determine under what certain conditions the chief will return to his job or whether he will move on.
Attorney Mary Kehoe, who finished a brief term as a Shelburne Selectboard member on Town Meeting Day, March 1, is serving as the neutral mediator.
Kehoe presided last month over a work grievance filed by Noble against town manager Lee Krohn.
South Burlington lawyer Norm Blais, who represents Noble, said there was about 75 minutes of work done Thursday. Both sides are due to meet with Kehoe on Friday.
Krohn, selectboard vice chair Kate Lalley and town attorney Brian Monaghan are representing the town in mediation, board chairman Michael Ashooh said.
Monaghan said the town did not meet with Kehoe, but emails were exchanged.
The town announced Dec. 27 that Noble placed himself on up to 12 weeks of paid family leave. It followed about a rocky year that saw more than a dozen police officers and emergency dispatchers resign.
Blais said Noble’s long leave ended last week but the two sides agreed to a two-week extension. That will allow time to determine Noble’s future, he said.
Noble, 53, of Williston, has to reach August 2023 in order to get his full municipal retirement, officials have said.
The mediation session comes as the town of Shelburne reached an agreement with the Vermont State Police to begin providing law enforcement services to help fill patrol shifts for the town’s short-staffed police department.
The plan for Shelburne is like a recent agreement the town of Springfield reached with the state police, Col. Matthew Birmingham, director of the Vermont State Police, said.
Fully trained state troopers will be used to handle only emergency calls between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. each day.
After about 2 a.m. state troopers would be called out from home to respond to serious incidents, like burglaries in progress, domestic or aggravated assaults or serious car crashes. Less serious issues would have to wait until the day shift when Shelburne Police resume patrols at 7 a.m.
Acting chief Michael Thomas has been looking in recent months at all various options, including hiring deputies from the Chittenden County Sheriff’s Department or partnering with Hinesburg Police, but those options are unworkable.
Birmingham said before Vermont State Police can consider helping any police department the chief has to investigate all possible alternatives. He said state police has its own staffing crisis but is willing to do what it can in the short-term.
State police Maj. James Whitcomb, commander of the uniform division, and Capt. Matthew Daley, troop commander for Northern Vermont, met with Thomas, Krohn and Ashooh Thursday to discuss final details.
Whitcomb, who lives in Shelburne, said the meeting lasted about 45 minutes and Vermont State Police will begin responding to calls on Monday.
He said the meeting was “making sure the town knew where we were” about responding only to life safety calls during the 8-hour overnight shift.
The agreement requires Shelburne emergency dispatchers, in consultation with upper police management — Thomas and two patrol sergeants — to determine the phone calls that need an immediate response between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.
Dispatchers in the Shelburne Emergency Communication Center will continue to answer all phone calls around the clock, Thomas, Ashooh and Krohn said in a joint statement to the Shelburne News on Thursday.
“The goals of this approach are to get us through this challenging period and continue providing 24/7/365 service and protection, while reducing stresses upon our police officers with far fewer overtime hours required of them,” the statement said.
Shelburne Police is authorized 12 full-time officers but is at about half-staff. Resignations have left the department with a half dozen full-time and part-time certified officers.
Thomas said Shelburne Police does have one new part-time employee coming on board at the end of this week but will still need 400 hours of field training before going solo.
There has been discussion that Noble might return as a detective, but the state police agreement requires a police agency to pull all officers from special units, including detectives, and put them on the road before troopers will respond.
