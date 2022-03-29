The Shelburne Selectboard will apparently hear the terms of a separation agreement for embattled police chief Aaron Noble at a special meeting for 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The board, after calling the meeting into public session, is proposing going into secret session for a personnel matter. The board did not indicate on the agenda that it would act on what it hears.
Any spending of money would require a vote in an open session.
The Selectboard has estimated its meeting to last one hour.
Noble did not appear for work Monday or Tuesday. He was due back on the job March 28 from 14 weeks of paid leave during which mediation was undertaken to determine if he could return to work or whether the chief would find a new leader.
“He did not go to work today,” attorney Norm Blais, who represents Noble, said on Monday morning. “Discussions are ongoing.”
He declined to say if Noble would ever return to the job. Blais also declined to say whether the chief had submitted his resignation letter or was planning to submit one.
Town Manager Lee Krohn confirmed that Noble was not back at work and declined to give any timetable for a resolution.
“There is nothing to report. He is not back to work at this time,” he said. “There is not a resolution.”
A dispatcher told the Shelburne News on Monday that the Shelburne Emergency Communications Center had not been told Noble’s schedule.
Lt. Mike Thomas, the acting chief, said he was still running the department.
An independent investigation into the management of the police department was critical of Noble’s performance as police chief. Krohn, as town manager, hired former state police director James Baker to dig into the problems within the police department.
The report followed the departure of nearly 20 employees within the police department and the emergency communications center in the past two years. Baker said he interviewed 11 current and former employees for the report, which said Noble was frequently absent and had a part-time certified officer, Bob Lake, making many of the decisions for the department, much to the dismay of some full-time employees.
Krohn and Thomas said Noble, before taking leave, had been unwilling to help fill patrol shifts for the short-staffed department.
The department is authorized 12 full-time officers and a handful of part-timers. It currently has about five officers available for active patrols. The town is using Vermont State Police to handle serious calls between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. each night.
Noble was never interviewed by Baker for the report, Blais said. Lake said he was never interviewed, either.
Noble, 53, of Williston, placed himself initially on a 12-week family leave in December and the town later agreed to give him another two weeks while the two sides negotiated through a neutral mediator, former Shelburne Selectboard member Mary Kehoe.
The town and Noble are splitting the cost of the time for Kehoe, who is a lawyer. Kehoe is being paid $100 an hour for her work, which is less than her normal rate, Krohn said.
Noble, who was named chief four years ago by then-town manager Joe Colangelo, must work until August 2023 to collect his full municipal pension.
Former police Chief James Warden, who ran the department for 30 years, was provided a six-month contract as a consultant to help the town and Noble in the transition four years ago.
It is unclear how much the Shelburne Selectboard is willing to have taxpayers fund of the remaining 18 months of salary in any possible negotiated settlement with Noble.
Selectboard chairman Michael Ashooh did not respond to inquiries.
Any possible separation agreement with Noble would need to be ratified by the full selectboard at a publicly warned special or regular board meeting. Krohn distributed the agenda for the special meeting Monday at 6 p.m.
