In-person shopping visits at the Shelburne Food Shelf will cease as the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread throughout the region.
Those interested in receiving food can complete an online survey and groceries will be delivered to them on either Tuesday, April 14 or Wednesday, April 15.
There will be no in-person shopping on April 14.
Those wishing to participate must fill out the survey by 4:30 p.m. on Monday, April 13 – those without internet access can call (802) 622-3313, extension 3.
A drive-by, pickup opportunity will be available at the food shelf on Thursday, April 16, from 5-7 p.m. No walk ups will be accepted.
“The Food Shelf will do its best to fill the requested food items; however, during this crisis, requested items may not be available,” food shelf representatives said in a press release.
The required survey can be found at shelburnefoodshelf.org.