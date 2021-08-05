Despite the hope these are the penultimate days of the COVID crisis, the Champlain Valley Water District treatment facility is still not open for group tours, but general manager Joe Duncan did agree to a tour around the plant for one.
Duncan said closing the facility to groups wasn’t out of fear of the virus getting into the water system but to keep staff safe and healthy to keep ensuring safe drinking water for eight Chittenden County municipalities.
Although the Champlain Valley Water District was started by individuals from South Burlington, it is a distinct municipality, separate from the city, chartered by the state in 1971.
“We are a municipal entity. We have all the rights that a town has. We just use it solely to make water and sell it,” Duncan said.
The Champlain Valley Water District is a wholesaler, selling water to municipal water systems for just over $2.39 per 1,000 gallons.
Individual municipalities decide the price for their customers. South Burlington’s price to users is $4.21 and Shelburne sells it for $6.62 per 1,000 gallons.
Since the 1980s, water systems have been required to have filters so fine that viruses can’t fit through, which would keep coronavirus out of the Champlain Valley Water District, according to Duncan.
Water is drawn to the plant in two huge pipes from 80-feet deep in Shelburne Bay about a half a mile off the shore of Red Rocks Park. After purification, the water is distributed to South Burlington, Shelburne, Jericho, Colchester, Milton, Essex, Williston and Winooski.
During the pandemic, the water treatment plant didn’t have an issue about keeping the water clean. Its concern was more about ensuring the staff of 30 employees stayed well and keeping production levels up with the plant operating 24 hours a day seven days a week.
The system produces about 10 million gallons of water a day and has a capacity to produce 20 million. Of the average 10 million gallons produced, Global Foundries uses about one third, or 3.5 million gallons a day.
A graph of the eight municipalities’ daily water usage is almost flat across the top, showing that since 1995 the total municipal water used has consistently remained at about 6 million gallons a day, even though those communities have seen a good bit of growth.
Duncan thinks people and businesses may be getting better at conserving water.
There is fluctuation in the graph that comes from Global Foundries. In 1999-2000, that company used 5 million gallons a day. When the recession hit in 2008, its water usage dropped to about 3 million gallons a day but has since climbed to 3.5 million a day.
While everything was in strict quarantine, the water district kept a close eye on water sales to see if, with so many people at home, water use would go up. Some expected people confined to their homes would use more water for drinking, bathing and gardening, but Duncan said water usage stayed comparable to the amounts used before the pandemic.
Chemical shortages, drought
Some water systems have reported trouble getting chlorine or other chemicals needed to ensure safe drinking water during the pandemic.
Duncan said the Champlain district didn’t experience shortages because its supplier’s production stayed up during the quarantine.
“Actually, the biggest problem now is not necessarily supply from our suppliers. It’s actually drivers,” he said.
Like most of Vermont, the area has been in between abnormally dry and drought conditions. Chittenden County has seen much drier spells in years past, and even then, the water supply of the Champlain Valley Water District wasn’t threatened.
“Lake Champlain is 6.8 trillion gallons from end to end,” Duncan said. Shelburne Bay, where the water system pulls its water, contains about 33 billion gallons.
Right now, the level of the lake is around 94 feet, which is normal. It can go up to 100 feet in the spring. When the lake gets down to 92 feet, it is considered low.
“We haven’t seen too much below 92, and it’s been a while since it went that low,” Duncan said. “Historically, we haven’t seen it go below anything that would become a problem for us.”
With incidents of blue-green algae or cyanobacteria — which can produce toxins dangerous to humans and animals — increasingly shutting down beaches on Lake Champlain, Duncan said there’s little worry of the bacteria getting into the water system.
For one thing, blue-green algae appears in shallow warm water, not in the cold deep water at the bottom of the lake. And here again, the filters are too small for bacteria to get through.
Another thing keeping cyanobacteria away from pipes is that Lake Champlain has a thermocline — a thermal layer of water that creates a barrier to keep warmer, more turbulent surface water from mixing with cold water below.
This natural barrier dissipates when all the water reaches frigid winter temperatures, but cyanobacteria blooms have long since disappeared before the water temp drops that low.
Duncan said it’s important for people to know the problem with lead in the Flint, Mich., water system that’s devastated that city is very unlikely here.
The good thing for the Champlain Valley Water District system, he said, is lead pipes had been discontinued when most of this system’s pipes were put in.
