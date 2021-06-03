Several special educators in the Champlain Valley School District have been honored by the Vermont Council of Special Education Administrators with 2021 team and individual Golden Apple awards.
Sarah Sargent, Shelburne Community School special educator, was nominated by her teaching team for her professionalism and masterful skill at creating opportunities for all students to be meaningfully engaged.
“In a year fraught with uncertainty, anxiety and more complexity than ever, I cannot think of another educator who has worked as tirelessly as Sarah. Her passion for special education and inclusivity, her belief in all of her students, and the support she provides our team and our school deserve recognition,” according to her nomination letter.
The award honors those who focus on student strengths, actively create opportunities for students with disabilities to be fully engaged as members of the school community, participate and contribute to a collaborative team process, and demonstrate resourcefulness in meeting student needs and compassion and respect for students, family members and the school community.
The district’s consultation team — Jennifer Randall, Cindy Cole, Katey Wisse, Janelle Moynihan, Tracy Titchner and Ali Karmosky — took team honors. The team is a multidisciplinary group who provide individual team consultation, faculty and staff training and systems-level analysis to all Champlain Valley Schools to support students with significant and/or low-incidence disabilities.
From the nomination: “Over the course of my career, I have had the privilege to work with countless professionals who make a difference each and every day in the lives of their students. This team of professionals stand out as the epitome of what your committee is seeking to recognize with the Golden Apple Award. As a result of their leadership and expertise, we have countless students whose programming is more fully engaged in the classroom and whose teams work more collaboratively together.”
