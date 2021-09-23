The Champlain Housing Trust is in talks about buying the Days Inn on Shelburne Road, Rep. Jessica Brumsted told the selectboard Sept. 14.
Clearly excited about the news, the Shelburne representative said if the deal goes through, the Days Inn would become a center for transitional housing and Harbor Place, just across across Shelburne Road, would become affordable housing.
None of this is for sure, she said. It all has to be worked out.
“But we do know the Days Inn is being slowly changed over to something different,” Brumsted said.
Much is up in the air as winter approaches for housing homeless people across the state.
When the pandemic quarantine started, the state decided those who were unhoused needed to be lodged in stable housing and not sleeping in close proximity outside or in shelters in large rooms with lots of beds, Brumsted said.
Hotels became the solution because people without permanent housing could stay in separate rooms, limiting the transmission of the disease. The program was also a boon for hotels closed by legal mandate because of COVID.
The state paid hotels that agreed to house people needing shelter.
Under the plan, Days Inn would adopt from Harbor Place a program started years ago, long before the pandemic, Brumsted said. It was an early test program for section 8 housing, a federal program giving rental assistance to landlords providing housing to low-income households.
If the deal for the Champlain Housing Trust happens, it will become transitional housing, a program to give people a place to stay while helping them find more permanent housing.
In July, transitional housing ended except for homeless people who are over 60, have children or are disabled.
Unless something else happens, even those people could lose their housing by mid-October, when individuals’ 80-day housing extension comes to an end.
Housing the homeless in Shelburne hotels has been difficult for police and has created unforeseen expense, Brumsted said.
The town may qualify for American Rescue Plan Act funds, she said, but that will require diligent data collection to prove the financial hit the town has suffered.
Town manager Lee Krohn said the police and rescue departments have lots of data showing the increases in calls to sites in town where housing-insecure people are sheltered.
Shelburne Rescue chief Jacob Leopold said calls to these locations have far outpaced those from permanent town residents, but it will be some time before the financial and emotional impact of this on rescue services is known.
Although rescue workers are compassionate and empathetic to unhoused people in Shelburne, Leopold said the situation is having — and will continue to have — a big impact on the morale of volunteers.
“It’s going to accelerate our need for a paid emergency medical system in the town of Shelburne,” Leopold said, adding that there will be a long-term financial impact.
Brumsted said she appreciated Leopold’s comments because it isn’t enough for the town to just have data.
“It is about the numbers, but of course the numbers don’t say it all. We have to have the narrative that goes along with those numbers,” she said. “I feel proud of Shelburne. We are stepping up, and it’s not all through the town appropriating dollars. It’s through everyone doing their part.”
