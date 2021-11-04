Champlain Housing Trust’s plans to buy the Days Inn in Shelburne are coming to fruition.
The closing on the motel, where homeless individuals and families sheltered during pandemic, is scheduled for Dec. 6, the housing trust’s director of community relations Chris Donnelly said.
After the closing, the Days Inn will be shuttered for lodging for a month or more while the motel is renovated, Donnelly said.
When the renovations are completed, the residents of Harbor Place will move across Shelburne Road to the Days Inn. The Champlain Housing Trust has owned Harbor Place for several years.
About 20 Harbor Place units are now occupied, Donnelly said, and the plan is for those to become apartments, which will be rehabbed when the tenants move to Days Inn.
Other units at the Harbor Place may be sold as affordable housing, Donnelly said.
Because of the renovations at the Days Inn, everyone has to be moved out of the motel, which Donnelly said is close to being accomplished.
The number of families at the Days Inn has gone from 58 households to seven, said Tricia Tyo, deputy commissioner of the department of children and families in the economic services division of the Agency of Human Services, “so clearly that will continue to wind down.”
She is confident that the seven remaining households will have been moved to other housing before the closing.
Tyo said although it’s unclear what agency will provide services going forward, which could include counseling and meals. A nonprofit social service agency will need to be found to provide those services.
“People who experience homelessness have a variety of issues, substance use disorder, mental health issues, different things like that, and are in need of wraparound services,” she said.
The state quit feeding homeless people housed in group settings like motels July 1. Prior to the pandemic the state’s emergency housing program didn’t include food or transportation.
“The governor asked for $249 million to build housing and additional shelters,” Tyo said. She thinks the Legislature is considering a figure of around $110 million.
The increase in social problems among this part of the populace is partly due to people not being able to access social services like substance abuse programs or health care as frequently because of the quarantine.
“Some of that is really exacerbating the issues,” she said.
Before the pandemic, problems requiring police response were spread out across Chittenden County, Tyo said, but those problems have become more concentrated in motels and have not necessarily increased in quantity.
“Different municipalities have seen an uptick where there has been a concentration of people experiencing homelessness in their motels” and that is probably the situation in Shelburne, she said.
After July 1 everyone was moved out of the motel except for the very vulnerable, such as families with children, the disabled, people over 60 and those fleeing domestic violence.
“At the height of the pandemic, we were serving 2,000 households,” Tyo said. “That number at this point is 962 households across the state.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.