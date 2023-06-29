Fire up the barbecues and break out the swim trunks: Summer is officially here.

While many families have already started celebrating school graduations and longer, warmer days, some would argue it’s not officially summer until the annual Independence Day celebrations begin. Here are some of the action-packed events around Chittenden County this year.

Shelburne

Pack a picnic and celebrate the sounds of the summer season with the Vermont Symphony Orchestra at the Shelburne Museum on July 4.

Enjoy a lineup of American favorites to get you dancing and celebrating the most anticipated time of year in Vermont. Guest trumpeter and jazz legend Ray Vega joins the orchestra and Argentinian/Italian conductor Michelle di Russo in a concert of swing, jazz, spirituals and marches.

Fireworks will take place at the conclusion of the performance.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. for picnicking and concert begins at 7:30 p.m.

More at vso.org.

Hinesburg

The theme of this year’s Fourth of July parade in Hinesburg is Family Reunion. The parade on July 4 at 11 a.m. will be led by grand marshals Doug and John Mead and family.

Monday, July 3, will feature a variety of fun events beginning with the Carpenter Carse book sale at St. Jude at 5 p.m. followed by the annual Hilly Hobble Foot Race; register in front of Hinesburg Community School at 6 p.m. The 10K begins at 6:30 p.m., followed by the 5K at 7 p.m. and kids’ 2K at 7:10 p.m.

On July 4, the book sale will restart at 9 a.m. while folks assemble for the parade at 11 a.m. at the bottom of Buck Hill Road West and Route 116. Register your float or organization at hinesburgrec.com.

The parade starts at the bottom of Buck Hill Road and heads through the village, turning onto Mechanicsville Road, ending at the post office.

Community Alliance Church will serve ice cream in front of the Hinesburg Nursery School and from noon-3p.m. the Hinesburgh Public House hosts a lawn party.

Vendors are Mac’s Sugar Shack and Sisters of Anarchy Ice Cream.

Fireworks begin at dusk.

Burlington

Monday, July 3 is Vermont’s largest fireworks display of the year on the waterfront.

Enjoy family-friendly activities beginning at 5 p.m. with Sambatucada! to warm up the crowd at 5:30 p.m. That’s followed by a live performance from The Motts, who aren’t just your run-of-the-mill cover band. They are all of the bands you know and love rolled into one. The Motts will play three sets, 6:30 p.m., 8:15 p.m. and 9:50 p.m.

Local food vendors will serve up a variety of food options from falafels and sliders to poutine and ice cream. There’s a drone show and fireworks at dusk.

Williston

Williston puts on a two-day Independence Day celebration full of all day activities for the whole family. Kicking off the holiday fun on Monday, July 3 at 4 p.m. is a library book sale, followed by an ice cream social and a town band concert at 7 p.m. on the village green.

July 4 begins with a continuation of the book sale from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. The annual parade will begin at 10 a.m.

Activities and vendors on the green begin after the parade along with the fire department open house. Celebrations continue into the evening and end with a fireworks display at Village Community Park at 9:20 p.m.

Colchester

The annual parade begins at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4, at Colchester High School and will cross down Blakely Road and end at Lavigne Road.

Evening activities begin at 5 p.m. at Bayside Park and feature inflatables, food vendors and live musical entertainment from The Hitmen, a 1970s and 1980s party rock ‘n’ roll band featuring hot guitar, organ and vocal harmonies playing everything from John Mellencamp to Santana, The Atlanta Rhythm Section to Steely Dan.

Fireworks will take place at dusk from the Bayside softball field.

Essex Junction

The annual Essex Junction July 4 celebration is back at the Champlain Valley Fairgrounds Midway Lawn. Festivities begin at 6 p.m. with live music from Sticks and Stones, games, face painting, balloon artists, mini golf on the go, and more. Enjoy your favorite fair foods from over 12 vendors.

Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.