Vermont Arbor Day is Friday and Shelburne Tree Committee is inviting the whole town to celebrate trees.
Have you ever planted a tree? Would you like to plant a tree this Saturday? Would you like an opportunity to get answers to tree planting and tree maintenance questions? Join the committee at Bay Park on Saturday, May 7, 10 a.m. to noon, for some tree planting and tree conversation.
Come plant a tree. Bring a shovel if you have one although there will be shovels available.
The tree committee will be planting 10 bare root trees and hope to use the opportunity for a bit of education. So, bring your questions too.
Simultaneously, the Shelburne Tree Committee will be celebrating Shelburne’s “Big Tree.”
The Vermont Urban & Community Forestry Program released a Vermont big tree inventory recently that maps the largest documented specimens of tree species throughout Vermont. Shelburne is included in the inventory and is home to the largest Atlantic white cedar currently documented in the state. The cedar is in front of the Pierson Library.
Shelburne Tree Committee members will also be available at the cedar from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday to talk trees.
The inventory can be found on the town’s website or at
vtcommunityforestry.org/places/big-trees.
