The Shelburne Tree Committee recently received a Caring for Canopy Grant from the Vermont Urban and Community Forestry Program for new trees at two Shelburne parks.
Hullcrest Park added two northern red oak and one river birch. Davis Park is now home to two common hackberry trees and an American sycamore.
These species are native to Vermont and offer value to wildlife, in addition to shade and other direct tangible benefits to humans.
The Davis Park trees are planted near several mature ash trees. Interplanting new species among mature ash is a current goal in the committee’s strategy to address the emerald ash borer infestation.
