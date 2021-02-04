Hopefuls for local seats are invited to participate in the annual Shelburne candidate forum on Feb. 16.
Held this year via the Zoom platform, the event will take place from 7-8:30 p.m. and is sponsored by the town’s political committees.
Tom Little will serve as moderator.
For more information, text or email Nancy Baker at 802-578-4044 or nebakervt@gmail.com.
Zoom information:
Online: https://bit.ly/3oOuAff
Meeting ID: 982 1392 4117
Passcode: EMSt8W
By phone:
Dial by location
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)
+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)
Meeting ID: 982 1392 4117
Passcode: 077811
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.