The Colleen Haag Public Service Award team is accepting nominations for the 2020 Colleen Haag Public Service Award. Given out annually, Shelburne celebrates and recognizes longtime Town Clerk Colleen Haag’s 35 years of professional service to the community.
The deadline for submissions is Monday, Feb. 10, with the award announced at Town Meeting in March.
The town established the award in 2016 recognize those whose actions exemplify the spirit of public service, and whose efforts led to the betterment of the community.
The award team will consider nominations for:
- Shelburne residents, or those who volunteer within the community
- Someone who values and exemplifies the community’s values, including those who serve the community through volunteering and who inspire others.
The award team will only consider nominations sent via email or U.S. Mail, with email submissions preferred.
Email written nominations to HaagAward@gmail.com or mail to Haag Award Team, c/o Shelburne Town Manager, P.O. Box 88, Shelburne, Vt., 05482.
Only Shelburne residents may nominate someone for the award.
The 2020 Colleen Haag Public Service Award team includes Jim Brangan, 2017 Haag Award recipient, assistant scoutmaster and volunteer firefighter; Bud Ockert, Veterans Monument Committee member and Memorial Day ceremony coordinator; and Lisa Merrill, chair of the Pierson Library Trustees.
For more information, email HaagAward@gmail.com.