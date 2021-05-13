Shelburne’s first responders had a busy Mother’s Day, according to firefighter and town manager Lee Krohn — three calls came in, including a water rescue on Shelburne Pond.
A paddler was rescued and Krohn said his life jacket helped him stay on the water’s surface until help arrived.
Krohn said dress for immersion, wear safety gear, get on land before dark and remember that water temperatures are still in the 40-degree range.
