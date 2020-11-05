Budget-writing season has begun in Shelburne with a challenging preliminary goal: No increase in town spending next year, to avoid or minimize any municipal tax increase.
The selectboard heard on Oct. 27 from two town departments and three programs, the first to present overviews of their spending plans as they adjust to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We took to heart the request for no big projects,” parks and recreation director Betsy Cieplicki told the board.
Shelburne’s current budget — for the fiscal year that will end next June 30 — stands at $9.5 million.
“Given how many services we provide and how hard people work...from a bang-for-your-buck perspective, it’s pretty extraordinary,” Town Manager Lee Krohn said in an interview as he discussed town spending. Services, including wastewater, water, road maintenance and police are paid for by property taxes and, in some cases, by user fees.
“The selectboard wants to be cautious, as do I, and prudent about how we manage expenditures in the short and long run,” he said. The enduring COVID pandemic has added a layer of caution to the town’s budget planning, he added.
“Although [payment of] the first of three [property] tax installments went pretty well...there remains concern about what November and March installments will look like and will people still be able to pay their property taxes,” Krohn said.
Nevertheless, Cieplicki and Pierson Library director Kevin Unrath sounded an optimistic note as they presented their budgets.
“Our budget is based on the assumption that things will be more normal,” Unrath told the selectboard. He offered a level-funded budget of $477,973 that nevertheless allows the library to begin opening on Sundays. Weekday hours will be adjusted slightly to prevent an increase in salary costs, he said.
The Parks and Recreation budget assumes the return of special events, including summer concerts and the annual Back to the Beach Party, that were cancelled this year because of the pandemic. “Parks and Recreation is optimistically … hoping that we can return closer to normal operations,” Cieplicki offered in her written presentation.
Unrath volunteered that one way the town could save money, if necessary, is by asking employees to share the cost of their health insurance; the town now pays 90 to 100 percent of the cost. He said he personally “can’t believe” he doesn’t contribute.
Krohn cautioned that such a change would be challenging. “Typically, benefits offered to municipal employees are fairly generous because the salaries tend to be less than one could earn in the private sector,” he said.
Of the three town committees that spoke last week, Veterans and Social Services did not ask for increases in town contributions. Natural Resources and Conservation, however, proposed a $20,000 increase from this year’s budget of $30,000. Committee Chairwoman Gail Albert said the money would go to the open space fund which focuses on the conservation of fields and woodlands in town.
“During COVID, it’s important to maintain natural resources for residents to get a release from being stuck at home,” she told the selectboard.
In other action, the selectboard:
Appointed Thea Platt to the Tree Committee and Jessica Coleman and Andrew Everett to the Bike and Pedestrian Paths Committee
Approved the Tree Committee’s plan to apply for a $5,000 grant to cover half the costs of removing 10 ash trees and replacing them with other species on School Street and Harbor Road by Davis Park. An invasive species, the emerald ash borer, has been discovered in Richmond and the committee fears it is only a matter of time until the insect begins killing ash trees in Shelburne. The town’s $4,000 share of the cost will come from the tree conservation budget. The planting would be done in the spring.
The board set a public hearing for Jan. 26 to consider adopting two proposed zoning amendments related to setbacks and nonconforming structures.
Shelburne’s new economic development consultant, David Leckey introduced himself to the board and voiced his excitement about working with the town. “It’s the people in communities that make success happen,” Leckey said.
