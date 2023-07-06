“I have a lot of good memories about Golden Dazy. That was my high point in sailing,” recalled 90-year-old Shelburne resident Bruce Hill as he pointed to the replica of the sailboat hanging on the wall of his lakeside home.
Hill has lived in town for nearly 55 years, hailing from Long Beach, Calif., and although he may not consider himself a natural-born thrill seeker, his life story is seeping with tales of sea adventures, races against time and having the courage to strike out on new endeavors.
During his time on the Golden Coast, he worked for an engineering company called Autonetics. He later moved to South Burlington to work at GE, and five years later he transferred to the new IBM plant that was being constructed, but his time there was cut short just shy of a decade when his old sailing friend called him with an exciting proposal that would change the course of his life forever.
“One of my sailing friends (Steele Griswold) bought the Shelburne Shipyard and he needed a manager for this new business that he owned,” Hill explained. “I’d been one of the crew on his sailboat and he asked me if I’d like to change jobs and become the manager. I gulped and I thought to myself, ‘I’ve got a pretty nice corner office at IBM and it’s a good place to work,’ but I ended up accepting his offer.”
After a year as manager, he jumped into the role of a salesman.
“I remember dad worked at IBM and he sold boats on the side of Route 7 and there would be three beautiful brand-new sailboats right on the side in a patch of dirt,” his daughter Mary Hill said. “On the weekends, he would meet people there, but he was still working at IBM at the time. It was kind of a joint venture with this friend of his but it also kind of allowed him to get his toes in the water to see what he liked.”
Hill always had a love for sailing open water, even more so when he moved to the Lake Champlain area and joined a local boat club where he learned to race star boats.
“We had a group of people, several of them were working at GE, and we belonged to the Mallets Bay Boat Club, which was a I guess the thing that got me really started enjoying sailing and sailboat racing,” he said.
He recounted stories from six different trips he took racing from Newport, R.I., to Bermuda with the last boat he owned, Golden Dazy — a well-known boat that won Canada’s Cup for the U.S. in 1975 before he owned it.
For the races to Bermuda, “Steele was the captain, and I was the navigator,” he said. “That was an exciting step up in comparison to Lake Champlain.”
His expertise in navigating is mostly thanks to his time spent in the U.S. Navy immediately after high school.
“The third year as a midshipman was a battleship trip,” he said. “So, one of those courses was a section on how to learn to navigate and it was something that stayed with me. That carried over to my boating days, too.”
With a deep knowledge of boats and years of experience working in sales at the Shelburne Shipyard, by the late 1970s Hill was ready to begin his own adventure: Bruce Hill Yacht Sales, a thriving business that has now been taken over by his son, Jeff.
“He was a good sailor and he liked it and had all the information. I think it was a natural thing for him to progress in, so he took (the business) over and has done a great job,” Hill said of his son. “It kind of surprised me he kept the name, Bruce Hill Yacht Sales, but that’s worked out all right for him — and me,” he said with a smile.
Mary remembers when her father started the business and said growing up on the lake was an integral part of her childhood.
“I was sort of joking to dad that part of why I always wanted to go help was because mom would come home for lunch and then all three of us kids could go swimming,” Mary said. “It was like ‘OK, what can we do to help her so we can go swimming?’”
Hill enjoys being on the lake mostly for the peace and serenity it has brought to his life, and no matter how difficult things got, the lake was always there to take some of the load off.
“I guess you it’s one of those things you don’t know you like it until you try and have an opportunity to get out of the water. It’s peaceful and quiet and it can be very pleasant,” he said.
Exactly how did he make all the magic happen? For Hill, the secret recipe is simple: good friends, good luck and, of course, the Lake.
“I was lucky to have somebody who helped me and this relationship with the Griswold Co. allowed me to set up the business. I was lucky enough to even start a business that I knew something about. And, we’re lucky that we have Lake Champlain right next door to us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.