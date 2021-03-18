This story was updated on Thursday, March 18.
Both new members of the Shelburne Selectboard, Luce Hillman and Cate Cross said they ran as a way of giving back to their community.
For Hillman, 62, campaigning was a big hill to climb, but she’s used to that — six days a week after work she hikes Mt. Philo with her husband.
“We started that a few years ago to get in shape to hike Mount Katahdin in Maine. And we kept doing it because it’s exercise, and it’s more fun than going to the gym, so we do it year-round,” Hillman said.
Hillman ran because she wanted to work on some of the big infrastructure projects coming up for the town, particularly the building a new fire and rescue station, but also wastewater plant improvements, stormwater utility upgrades and a capital plan for improvements.
This work falls squarely within Hillman’s wheelhouse as executive director of facility management for the University of Vermont. In her position she oversees transportation, parking, facilities and capital projects.
“Hopefully my experience will help,” Hillman said. She praised the current town government and town manager Lee Krohn.
A family affair
Hillman’s husband David Hillman is on the town’s development review board and is facilities manager at the University of Vermont Medical Center.
They met in high school in Waterville, Maine, and both went to UVM.
The Hillmans moved to Shelburne in 1986, partly because it was a good location between UVM and David’s job, at that time in Vergennes, and because they heard it had a good school district.
Both of their daughters are grown and living out of state, one in Hanover, N.H., and the other in Lake Tahoe, California.
Cate Cross: Policy nerd
Community service it seems, is in Cate Cross' blood. Her grandfather served on the selectboard in Cape Cod, Mass., and her father was a town assessor and volunteer firefighter in central Vermont and fire commissioner after he retired to Hyannis, Mass.
This is Cross’ first time on the selectboard, too, but she has been involved with local government in other ways, serving on the ethics committee and the board of civil authority. as a justice of the peace.
Cross described herself as a “policy nerd” and said she was involved in student government in high school and college.
“I’ve always been interested in this type of thing. Then, after the 2016 election where Trump won, I became more politically active and went through the Emerge Vermont training,” Cross said.
Following in the footsteps of its founder, Gov. Madeliene Kunin, Emerge Vermont provides training and networking for women interested in running for office.
Cross and husband Tom Karlhuber have lived in Shelburne for about eight years. They have 9- and 14-year-old sons, both of whom attend Shelburne Community School.
Cross grew up in central Vermont and went to UVM and then the Massachusetts College of Art in Boston, where she studied graphic design.
Cross wanted to come back to Vermont and Shelburne seemed like a good fit.
“I liked Shelburne’s proximity to the lake and skiing. Also, the schools are just known to be excellent. I wanted the best for my kids,” Cross said.
Cross, 46, is senior director of marketing for Boston tech company Immersive Labs. Before the pandemic, she was able to work from home 99 percent of the time, she said. Now, she works completely from home.
While on the board, Cross wants to work on improving water quality by getting the sewage treatment plants updated, economic development and improving diversity and equity in Shelburne.
“I’m looking forward to working on the economic development plan and really growing. the town in a responsible way by inviting new businesses in,” she said.
She would like to see some mom-and-pop businesses move into empty commercial buildings in Shelburne, too, and particularly Black-owned businesses.
Cross is the liaison between the selectboard and a group of Shelburne parents working on anti-racism action. She said the fledgling committee doesn’t have a name yet but its organizers hope to advise the selectboard about ways to move forward on diversity and equity initiatives in town.
Cross said she decided to run in December after talking to Mary Kehoe, a board member who chose not to seek re-election.
“It’s really just: I wanted to serve, really love this place and feel like I have time and interest in helping,” she said.
