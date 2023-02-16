One of Burlington’s most prominent property owners is making his way to Route 7 in Shelburne with a 33-unit multi-family and townhouse project.
Bill Bissonette, owner of Bissonette properties, owns and operates more than 300 apartments in Burlington’s Old North End and New North End and Winooski. The company website boasts the family owned business of over 30 years with “high quality apartments and a wide range of availability and affordability as well as high class custom designed and renovated homes.”
Properties listed on its website range anywhere from studio apartments at a $1,500 monthly rent to entire four-bedroom homes at $4,750 a month in addition to utility payments — gas, electric and internet — and additional add-on payments for trash and water.
These numbers look to be on par with median rent prices in Shelburne which, in 2019, reached a high of $1,730.
The proposed project site is a 1.92-acre lot located on 3807 Shelburne Road in the green corridor district and stormwater overlay district. According to town records, the existing four-bedroom, two-bathroom single-family home and detached garage that currently sits on the property was bought on June 6, 2021, for $275,700. The home is currently listed on Bissonnette properties website for rent beginning in June at $3,600 per month.
The development plan for the property proposes two residential building structures with a total of 33 units. The first residential building fronts Shelburne Road and consists of nine attached townhomes. Parking for the townhomes includes one interior garage space and one exterior space in the driveway for each townhome unit for a total of 18 spaces.
The second building is a multi-family structure located behind the townhome units and contains 24 units. Parking for this building includes approximately 30 underground spaces and 17 surface spaces for a total of 47 spaces, according to the application.
The units are accessed by a single curb cut for a paved drive off Shelburne Road.
As described in Shelburne’s town plan, the project supports the town’s goals to add 25 to 50 new dwelling units per year while also supporting land use goals. The project is located in the designated “growth area 2,” where the plan says most of the town’s anticipated residential growth should occur.
“In addition to supporting an adequate supply of housing to accommodate a diverse array of residents, the project does not adversely impact the town’s scenic and natural resources or the ability of the town to provide public facilities and services,” according to the developer’s application. “In fact, the project uses the new Form Based Zoning guidelines to create a large, open front yard in the Green Corridor Character District that will preserve open space in this district.”
Two neighboring residents, Jane Pickell — a member of the town’s bike and pedestrian paths committee — and Cyrus Amadoor, who live in an adjacent property expressed support of the project at the Jan. 18 development review board meeting.
“Just in general, we are supportive of having more housing available,” Pickell said.
“This seems really good for Shelburne Road,” Amadoor added, equating the project to a new elderly living facility in another part of town.
This past year, concerns have been raised over the validity of the town’s form-based code, which has ultimately led to the overhaul of the town’s zoning bylaws. Several resident groups expressed fears that if development continued within form-based code regulations the town “won’t be Shelburne, it will be more like Winooski,” resident Robilee Smith told the Shelburne News in response to a previous development proposal.
According to the Vermont Housing Finance Agency, “The lack of available homes near jobs may underlie Vermont’s continued workforce challenges.”
The town’s website currently lists seven open positions just within town offices.
The town is also working to strike a balance between needed housing and housing that remains affordable for low- or middle-class residents. The median income for renter households was estimated at $69,297 for the town compared to the median income in Chittenden County of $41,256 and a statewide number of $35,759.
The development review board had minimal feedback about the sketch plan review and are expecting an official application soon, although there is no official timeline. At this point, the town doesn’t know whether the units will have any affordable housing options.
Bill Bissonette, Bissonette Properties’ director of operations, and consultant Lucy Thayer with Trudell Consulting Engineers, did not respond to several requests for comment.
