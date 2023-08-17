Spear Street provides important connectivity within Shelburne and between Shelburne and South Burlington and Burlington. It is a route that is frequently used for non-motorized transportation. The Shelburne Bike and Pedestrian Paths Committee and Local Motion will hold a demonstration project designed to evaluate possible bike lane alternatives that might improve the experience for users.
A bike lane demonstration project will take place on both sides of Spear Street between Caspian Lane and the Fisher Brothers Farm (Sisters of Anarchy ice cream) beginning on Friday, Sept. 1, and running for 10 days.
The purpose is to evaluate three different possible bike lane designs: buffered, delineator protected with closely spaced flex posts, and delineator protected with dispersed flex posts. The flex posts and painted buffered areas will be installed along this stretch of road on Aug. 30 and 31.
Evaluation forms will be made available so that users can provide feedback regarding their experience with the various configurations. Bikers, walkers and drivers are urged to complete these forms so that appropriate decisions can be made regarding bike lanes on Spear Street.
For more information, go to localmotion.org/events. For questions, contact Susan Grasso at susan@localmotion.org or Barb Johnson at bvejohn@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.