Best of the Best

Pictured here are some of the team members involved, including representatives of Vermont Integrated Architecture, contractors Neagley & Chase and Library Trustees Ruth Hagerman and Cathy Townsend.

 Photo by Lee Krohn

Shelburne’s Pierson Library/Town Center project was the recipient of the Honor Award for Large Commercial Building Design & Construction this morning as one of the “Best of the Best 2020 Awards” at Efficiency Vermont’s Better Buildings by Design Conference in South Burlington. 

