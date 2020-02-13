Shelburne’s Pierson Library/Town Center project was the recipient of the Honor Award for Large Commercial Building Design & Construction this morning as one of the “Best of the Best 2020 Awards” at Efficiency Vermont’s Better Buildings by Design Conference in South Burlington.
