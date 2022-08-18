Shelburne Farmers Market never fails to draw vendors, shoppers, tourists and browsers to its lively, colorful, easily accessible, grassy, historic parade ground in the heart of Shelburne Village on summer Saturdays since 2014.
But before there was Shelburne Farmers Market, there was Shelburne Day, organized by Shelburne Business and Professional Association as a day to showcase the products, services, stories and accomplishments of its members as well as many town committees and local non-profits who have a story to share.
The Shelburne Day tradition, held on the third Saturday of August, continues this year. This year’s festivities will be on Aug. 20, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Farmers market vendors will be in their usual places around the perimeter of the park as member businesses and local nonprofits set up their displays in the center. The tents and tables present a colorful array of creativity, with great opportunities to find exciting bargains while also meeting the folks who play key roles in the local economy.
The great Route 7 location also guarantees that lots of visitors come to Shelburne Day drawn by the scenic, shady, park-like site, surrounded by historic churches and other classic landmarks.
Farmers market Saturdays always fill the the parade ground with music — some weeks it’s pops, other times it’s Dixieland or light classical.
“The original goal of the Shelburne Business and Professional Association when it founded the farmers market was to enhance the local economy,” Roz Graham, who leads the business group, said. “The experiment has succeeded. In addition to providing a convenient and well-managed place for farmers and food producers to reach out to customers, the market benefits other local businesses, as the people who come to the market also stop into village retail and service businesses.”
