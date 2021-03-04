After almost 40 years, the town bell rings again in Shelburne.
Really.
Fritz Horton, who has headed up the effort to restore the clock and the bell in the town hall tower, switched on the mechanism to ring the bell at 8 p.m. on Monday, March 1, as part of the town’s informational session ahead of Town Meeting Day.
But nothing happened.
After decades of silence, an inspiring fund-raising drive for the money to restore the town’s clock and bell tower, months of anticipation and the actual renovation, all came to naught.
Horton was on the phone first thing Tuesday morning with the Electric Time Company, which manufactured the bell’s new mechanism to ensure it rings on time. The person he talked to explained something that was not mentioned in the instructions, Horton said.
The bell did ring at 8 a.m., the next time on its set schedule; it is supposed to ring every hour from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. After 8 p.m. the bell doesn’t ring again until morning.
The company explained that, for the bell to ring at 8 p.m. and then not ring again for 12 hours, the cutoff time should be set to 8:15 p.m.
So, Horton said, everyone who was watching the Shelburne’s town informational meeting on Monday got to see the clock works and the tower. He was on Zoom via his phone. In the absence of the scheduled bell ringing, he treated everyone an improvised tour of the clock tower and the bell works.
Horton said he had hurried through his remarks and Shelburne’s town poet laureate Rick Bessette rushed through his poem for the occasion because discussion prior to the scheduled ringing ran long.
“I’ve got so much respect for NPR radio announcers,” he said.
Horton said he has a new appreciation for how radio announcers are able to talk right up to the proper time for another part of the program to begin without ever sounding rushed.
Horton and Bessette both finished talking right at 8 p.m., but at its appointed time the bell failed to show up … or sound off.
The bell won’t ring at night, Horton said, because there is a bed and breakfast across the street and the town doesn’t want to disturb the guests.
Shelburne’s bell will be rung on “tourist time,” Horton said.
A test ringing took place last Thursday morning to make sure it was in working order and that everything was good to go.
It passed with Horton’s ringing endorsement.
Kevin Unrath, director of the Pierson Library, heard the test ring. He said he heard the bell as he was crossing the parking lot to the town offices with payroll information and thought it sounded nice.
Unrath admitted it was out of character for him to admit he liked the tolling of the bell when, as a librarian, he is professionally predisposed to advocate for quiet.
“Town bells are something unique about the northeast. I think it will be a nice addition to downtown,” Unrath said.
After Horton set the bell off on Tuesday, he should never have to touch it again. The time is set by GPS.
The bell can be set to ring as little, as much or in whatever pattern the town chooses, he said. The bell can be set to ring every hour day and night seven days a week if that’s what Shelburne residents want.
“The best way is to just start using the bell, and then listen to the comments and respond to the comments. Otherwise, it’s all speculation,” said Horton, chair of the historic preservation and design review commission.
Horton said the bell can even be set to ring on marine time, which is one ring on the first half-hour and then an additional bell added every half-hour up to eight bells after four hours.
There’s not much chance of that happening, at least according to Jeannette O’Neil. She pointed out that the bells’ ringing was silenced for nearly 40 years because people didn’t like how often it sounded, particularly at night.
O’Neil was Shelburne’s assistant town clerk from 1966-1983. She said so many people called to complain about the bell it was turned off.
“There were a lot of elderly people living in Shelburne then, and they didn’t appreciate hearing it ring at night,” she said.
O’Neil, who recently moved to North Carolina to be closer to family, compared the 1980s bell flap to the controversy about train whistles blowing at 4 a.m. at every road crossing in Shelburne years ago.
She didn’t mind the bell-ringing back in the day, but O’Neil said she couldn’t hear it at night on her Bishop Road farm.
But what time is it?
The clock itself is not working currently. It’s been disassembled and all the moving parts have been removed, for now housed at The Clock Shop in Vergennes until it’s ready to perform again, Horton said.
The clock is in good shape, but it has some axles that are pitted.
“A little grinding here and there and it looks good to go,” Horton said.
The working clock should be re-installed in late May or early June, he said.
Clerk of the works of the clock
As clerk of the works, Al DiPietro acted as liaison between the town and the construction company that built the new Pierson Library.
He remembers climbing up in the tower to the old clock room with a group of workers and discovering there was an old clock sitting there in good enough shape to be renovated.
Soon after he reported the news to the historic preservation and design review commission: “I remember walking in there and saying, ‘Hey, guys, here’s something you might want to work on,’” DiPietro said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.