When the Shelburne Beach House was built in 1956, Marv Thomas was 7.
He’s now 72.
In fact, when it was built, it wasn’t even the Shelburne Beach House. It was the Bostwick Beach House.
Dunbar Bostwick had given the property for the town beach so it still retained his name, as Bostwick Road — the road that runs from Shelburne Road to Shelburne Beach Road — still does.
Thomas remembers his best friend Evan Wilce’s father driving with the two boys out to the beach to see how construction was going. The Shelburne Optimist Club was building the beach house with materials donated by Rice Lumber.
But after 65 years, the old beach house’s days are numbered. Betsy Cieplicki, director of Shelburne Parks and Recreation, said it needs to be rebuilt and the septic tank replaced.
After looking at different options to save the structure, tearing down the deteriorating building and rebuilding made the most sense, she said.
The cost to rebuild the 16-foot by 48-foot, 768-square-foot facility is $350,000, Cieplicki said.
It’s not just the structure, she said: “We have issues all the time with the plumbing. It’s a constant battle every year.”
Local architect Justin Price didn’t charge Shelburne for designing a new building to fit the same footprint.
Cieplicki said Price’s generosity was critical because the town couldn’t get a price on reconstruction without a design and the rec department didn’t have money to start the project.
Price’s design eliminates the men’s and women’s restrooms and replaces them with four gender neutral combination bath and changing rooms. The new beach house will also now be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Fundraising is planned, but Cieplicki doesn’t think the rec department can raise enough to pay for the whole project. She hopes the Shelburne Selectboard will eventually take the issue to a bond vote.
Cieplicki said Bostwick deeded the land to Shelburne in 1954, stipulating that the beach be used only by Shelburne residents.
“It’s such a treasure that if it was open to non-residents, it would be over flooded. On a busy day in the summer, it’s tough to find parking,” she said.
Another stipulation is a little bit trickier. The deed allows no commercial ventures, so no food trucks and community events must be free.
If Shelburne violates the stipulations, it could mean the town beach property would revert to the Bostwick family, Cieplicki said.
Beach memories
Peggy Coutu, chair of the rec committee, said for years Shelburne ran a summer bus that brought kids to the beach in the morning and took them home in the afternoon. For part of the time the bus ran, Thomas drove it, she said.
Thomas, too, drove the bus while he was a student at Champlain College.
One of the beach directors would make the kids on the bus get a rock out of the water before they went swimming. That’s how the beach staff got rid of the big rocks in the swimming area, Coutu said.
For many kids in those days, it was the only way they could get to the beach, Thomas added.
“It got to the point where things changed a little bit. Kids just didn’t ride the bus down there anymore, so we did away with it,” he said.
