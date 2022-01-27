Supporters of building a new Shelburne Beach House are feeling confident but not cocky about the chances a $350,000 bond vote will pass on Town Meeting Day.
A campaign to raise $50,000 to kickstart the project has raised over $27,000.
“This money will be used directly toward project costs as work on engineering and permitting begins this fiscal year,” chair of the Shelburne Parks and Recreation Committee Peggy Coutu, said.
“I’m optimistic about the level of community support we’ve seen from residents and the number of people who have donated,” Betsy Cieplicki, director of the Shelburne Parks and Recreation Department, said.
Cieplicki is hesitant to be too rosy in her predictions, not willing to presume whether verbal support and monetary donations will translate into votes.
It is a good deal for voters that the selectboard opted for a bond vote on a separate ballot item rather than as part of the general budget, Cieplicki said, because the beach house’s cost will be spread over 20 years.
Like the existing facility, the new beach house features changing rooms and restrooms.
Whether voters approve the measure or not, it is a project that will happen sooner or later because the current beach house “is well past its prime,” said Jeff McBride of Sidehill Design Studio in Shelburne, the architect for the project.
If the bond for the Shelburne Beach House is approved, the current beach house could still be used this summer, with the project quickly transitioning to construction at the end of the season.
McBride said, “It’s not a huge scope of work, so we can definitely foresee being able to have it ready for the following season.”
His design calls for a simple barn-shaped building with four unisex combination bathrooms and dressing rooms.
The new building will be handicapped accessible in keeping with today’s standards.
A common criticism of the current beach house is it’s dark inside, McBride said. His design includes metal siding to both let in indirect light while still providing privacy.
Large sliding barn doors could be closed in windy weather to protect both ends of the covered entry and porch.
His design is based upon the ubiquitous Shelburne barns that are part of Vermont’s architectural vernacular. In fact, it mirrors a barn that can be seen across a field from the beach.
“I didn’t go crazy with complex windows and geometries and the like. I was just making a simple shape to be able to focus on the spaces inside having nice light and usability,” McBride said. Like a barn it’s a “simple building that sits in a field and is quiet and beautiful.”
All of McBride’s architectural work so far has been pro bono. He and his family moved to Shelburne from southern New York seven years ago and they haven’t looked back.
One of their favorite places is the town’s beach. He has a 9-year-old and a 6-year-old and the family regularly uses the beach and playground.
“Occasionally, we just go down there and sit by the shore. It has been a nice space for us to have,” McBride said.
McBride’s architectural renderings with several design options can be seen at bit.ly/3G1g8cq.
