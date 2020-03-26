Communities around the region have been reminding residents to flush only toilet paper into septic systems. Even “flushable” wipes aren’t truly flushable and can wreak havoc on wastewater systems.
Lee Krohn, Town Manager in nearby Shelburne, sent a reminder earlier this week, saying,
“If you are using anything other than toilet paper, please wrap it in sanitary fashion and throw it in the garbage.”
Krohn continued, “Why? These other materials are clogging up pipes, septic systems, wastewater pumps, and wastewater treatment facilities. Cleaning out and repairing these systems is messy work at any time, and may be especially hazardous to our staff in current circumstances.”
In order to keep services working properly, all must do their part, Krohn said.