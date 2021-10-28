Less than a week after the Bread and Butter Farm started a $15,000 GoFundMe Campaign to renovate an old timber frame barn on the property, that goal was reached.
The goal was then bumped up to $25,000.
Now the barn fundraising has reached more than $19,000.
The funds are being raised to get the barn shored up and restored before it falls in.
“This summer we discovered that the front face, the north side (the face that you see when you come down the driveway), was about to fall in on itself. We had to move quickly to fix it,” owner Corie Pierce said.
She said that since they bought the farm in 2009 on the northeast corner of Shelburne at the South Burlington town line at Leduc Farm Road, just off Cheesefactory Road, they’ve had visions of renovating the barn, but now they faced a critical decision about whether to repair it or tear it down.
“We have always had visions of restoring it and have long dreamed about this barn as a place where the community could gather and a relic of days of old worth restoring,” Pierce said. “But as happens when running a farm, the day-to-day has noisily taken priority, and our old barn has waited, patiently, for its turn in the sun.”
So, she launched the fund-raising effort on a wing and a prayer. The speedy outpouring of generosity has been gratifying.
“Oh my gosh, people are really excited about this,” Pierce said.
People have posted many endearing comments with their donations.
“I donated because Bread and Butter gives back to the community way more than they get from it. Barns like these are a dying breed. People like these folks are also a disappearing breed,” said one donor.
Another posted, “I cannot express enough the love we all hold for Bread and Butter Farm.”
“We are humbled and grateful and thankful. A huge part of our mission is to be a community farm,” Pierce said. “We’re trying to stay in business while doing lots of educational things.”
The funds are being raised for the matching part of a state grant through the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development for the preservation of historic barns.
“This is the oldest state-funded agricultural-based grant program in the United States. Since its inception, the program has provided over $3 million toward the preservation of over 360 historic barns and agricultural outbuildings around the state,” according to the grant program’s website.
The Bread and Butter Farm barn was built in the late 1800s, so it is well over 100 years old.
Pierce said they could easily spend $100,000 on the barn and really make it awesome, but that’s not their style.
“We make dollars stretch with everything we do,” she said. “We’re scrappy with everything we do.”
