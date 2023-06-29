Since Shelburne’s selectboard raised the possibility of revamping the town’s Parade Ground earlier this month, the conversation has reached a boiling point as dozens of residents have taken to social media to express their vehement opposition to the proposed plan.
The unofficial plan would erect a new 28-foot by 14-foot pavilion that would face Falls Road. Other minor changes include the addition of benches, Adirondack chairs, and a 3-foot-high fence consisting of granite posts and a black metal chain. Together, these upgrades could cost about $80,000 with the hope of creating a more designated “village green” area in town, explained planning coordinator Aaron DeNamur
“We don’t really have a village green that you see in other towns around the state that I really envy as a town planner,” DeNamur said. “We could have official town events there and have a more formal area to do speeches and events and things like that while also just letting the community utilize it as well.”
Funding for the project has already received preliminary approval with the state’s Agency of Commerce and Community Development through an initiative called Better Places — a non-competitive, community-matching grant program to create inclusive and vibrant public places serving designated downtowns and village centers.
“We would get $40,000 from the state’s program,” DeNamur said. “We would have to raise a match of $20,000 through crowdfunding. So, we get a total of $60,000. The state assists us with all that, they help us set it up and send out press releases on our behalf. They really want to see the program succeed.”
DeNamur is also requesting that $20,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds be allocated for the project along with money in the planning budget that is allocated for grant-funded projects.
But a slew of residents has cited problems the structure would pose to the open space concept that has been upheld for centuries. Others wonder whether the money allocated for the project could be better used elsewhere.
“The Parade Ground must remain open,” said Kevin Clayton, owner and operator of Village Wine and Coffee. “It is a beautiful and safe place bordered by so many beautiful trees. There is no need for any structure for any reason. It is a cathedral within itself, complete on its own.”
“Is nothing sacred anymore from the sprawl and the desire by individuals new to the town to use what little open space that remains in Shelburne as originally envisioned?” questioned resident Bud Ockert. “Frequently there is a homeless person who sleeps on the ground at the base of the large spruce trees. The construction of a pavilion may well add to this problem. If such should occur, who will be responsible for policing the area?”
Selectboard members have consistently reminded folks that the project is only in the exploratory phase to see whether there are additional ways to drive use of the Parade Ground, which is now almost exclusively used for the Shelburne Farmers Market and sale of Christmas trees in the winter.
“There may likewise be ways to change the space in some modest but meaningful way to drive usage, as occurred when the Veteran’s Memorial was installed several years ago,” selectboard member Matt Wormser said.
He said the effort to enhance the space is not a new idea and has been in flux since at least 2012 when town residents were surveyed about various ideas, including the construction of a bandshell.
“Ironically, the addition of a bandshell was supported by a majority of survey respondents in this study at that time,” he said.
As for the history of the space, Dorothea Penar, a member of the historic preservation and design review committee explained that most of the village — as far back as the 1800s — was owned by the Harrington family, who donated the Parade Ground property to the town in 1807.
The deed, signed by Benjamin Harrington, does explicitly imply that the land set between the two roads where the green now sits be occupied “solely for a green or Parade.”
“Obviously we don’t have a militia, but it has been kept open primarily as an open, usable space,” she said.
In a letter to town manager Matt Lawless and other selectboard members, Margaret Panettieri Dyer, a distant relative of Benjamin Harrington, said the new plans are not what her family ever envisioned for the space.
“I believe the intent of the 1807 Parade Ground transfer to Shelburne was to have an open space to be used by the militia and the community,” she wrote. “Perhaps this scheme is viewed as a resume builder for one or more of the town’s current public servants.”
“Please do the right thing and scrap this unnecessary scheme and keep this historic property at ‘Parade Rest,’” she said.
DeNamur said that there has not really been any change in status to the project regardless of the backlash and the draft is currently still in review with the historic preservation and design review commission. Before any changes or construction could happen, the project would need to first go through development review board approval as well.
The topic will be further discussed at the Tuesday night selectboard meeting after The Shelburne News goes to press with a few possible action steps: proceed with design, funding and construction; or modify, postpone or cancel the project.
