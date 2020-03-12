Lena Ashooh, 16, of Shelburne, has been named one of Vermont’s top youth volunteers of 2020 by national program the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards.
As a state honoree, Ashooh will receive $1,000, an engraved silver medallion and and a trip to Washington, D.C., in May for four days of national recognition events.
“I’m very excited to be connecting with civic-minded youth from across the nation through the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards and look forward to the chance to use the awards event in Washington to continue to build our organization,” said Ashooh.
Ashooh, a junior at Champlain Valley Union High School, was nominated for the award by Chittenden County 4-H.
She established the Shelburne-based nonprofit organization, Mi Vida, Mi Voz, which translates to “my life, my voice.”
Working with the Vermont Migrant Education Program and the Middlebury Bread Loaf NextGeneration Leadership Network (BLTN NextGen), the organization’s goal is to use the power of storytelling to bring together youth, artists, activists and community members.
“BLTN NextGen brings together the future generation of leaders from across the country and invests in underserved youth to foster social change,” explained Ashooh. “I have been a student leader in the network since its founding in 2017 and have witnessed the network’s student leaders transform their communities. Mi Vida, Mi Voz was also inspired by the work of BLTN students in Lawrence, Mass., who are using storytelling to provide a platform for youth and adults in their city to speak their truths, write their truths and think as a collective about how to transform the world around them.”
Ashooh organized a free two-day storytelling conference last July that brought together rural and migrant youth from across Vermont to overcome language and cultural barriers, share life experiences and foster connection. In doing this, she saw how the power of written and spoken expression can help address social crises.
Drawing on these experiences, Ashooh received a $3,000 grant and appealed to businesses, corporations and organizations for donations of food, supplies and money. She then recruited artists, educators and writers to participate in the conference and worked out logistics for 20 young people to attend. Ashooh is now working on this summer’s 2020 conference.
“Young people face a complex world of some of the globe’s most pressing issues, but youth have demonstrated that we are both an essential and powerful force in fostering positive social change,” remarked Ashooh. “I’m looking forward to continuing this youth-centered networking at the Rural Youth Assembly in McAllen, Texas this April.”
While Ashooh is in Washington D.C., for the Prudential awards event, she will tour the Captial’s landmarks, attend a gala awards ceremony at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History and visit her congressional representatives on Captial Hill.
On May 4, ten of the 102 state honorees will be named America’s top youth volunteers of 2020.
The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, now in its 25th year, is conducted by Prudential Financial in partnership with the National Association of Secondary School Principals.
Looking forward, Ashooh added, “I’m constantly on the search of possible community partners for Mi Vida, Mi Voz and am continually blown away by the generosity of the Vermont community. I would love to put out a call for potential presenters, community partners, donors and funders who might be interested in being involved in the project.”
For more information, visit mividamivoz.org.