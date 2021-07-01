The program that housed homeless people in Shelburne motels during the pandemic overburdened police, local officials say. Now, they wonder what happens next.
The motel emergency housing program expires today, July 1, and at a recent meeting local state representative Jessica Brumsted updated the Shelburne Selectboard about what’s next for people who might find themselves back on the street.
“Our police and rescue have been severely overburdened this past year,” Shelburne town manager Lee Krohn said. “Many of the calls are the type of behavior that are not likely to lend themselves to a calm entrance.”
Many of these calls required multiple departments and multiple officers to “untangle the behavior” officers are witnessing, Krohn said. “It’s been a challenge. The crews are just exhausted.”
He said officers feel they’re no longer serving the people of Shelburne, but that they’re just responding to calls at the hotels.
“It’s not easy to say these things because we’re trying to help people in difficult straits of life,” Krohn said.
Selectboard chair Michael Ashooh said, “I’m really curious about — and I think a lot of people are — is what’s going to happen after July 1.”
State looks for solutions
At the meeting, Brumsted introduced Tricia Tyo, deputy commissioner of the Department of Children and Families in the Agency of Human Services, who told the selectboard that the state is working on a more sustainable program to run through 2022.
The program cost Vermont $79 million during 2021. Although the Federal Emergency Management Agency reimbursed that money, Tyo said that’s not sustainable, and she acknowledged that police and emergency services have seen a large increase in calls to hotels providing shelter to people without homes during the past year.
In April, Vermont was housing about 2,000 people, but that has decreased to less than 1,600 people or 400 rooms, she said.
There is financial assistance of $2,500 available to help people transition out of the publicly funded hotel lodging, Tyo said.
Shelburne housed more homeless people than many other towns because it has a higher number of hotels.
“Seventy-two is the number of households we expect to be exiting Shelburne hotels,” Tyo said. “There are approximately 500 households housed in Chittenden County total. We expect a little over 200 of those to be exiting. Statewide, we expect that over 1,000 households will still be eligible for housing.”
State housing case managers are working to find housing for people who have been housed by the state during the pandemic, Tyo said, but “finding affordable housing is the trick.”
Those who the state considers vulnerable — families with kids, people over 60, individuals with disabilities and people fleeing from domestic violence or abuse — can apply for temporary, 84-day motel extensions, Department of Children and Families commissioner Sean Brown told VTDigger.
Tyo said the situation is complicated by an improving economy, which has increased demand for rental property and driven rental costs up.
Shelburne can apply for funding from the Coronavirus Essential Services Fund due to its increased spending on police and emergency services during the pandemic that served populations housed in area hotels, she said.
Board member Kate Lalley touted a cooperative arrangement Shelburne and other towns have with the Howard Center, a regional mental health agency, which sends its staff members on calls with officers to help deescalate situations before they become police matters.
But Krohn said the department has found the partnership problematic because most of the calls come at night and on weekends, when Howard Center staffers aren’t working.
Unlike hotels in Shelburne, Krohn said, the Holiday Inn in South Burlington has been managed by the Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity during the pandemic, which has an on-site staff person to help with problems 24/7.
“I have no interest in having our officers involved in any way with how residents exit these establishments,” Krohn said.
Zoom gets interesting
This was the Shelburne Selectboard’s first hybrid meeting and it went well — mostly.
The first several minutes the board couldn’t be heard by listeners at home, prompting a frantic technical fix.
Later in the meeting, a remote participant inadvertently interrupted the meeting with a private conversation. As the anonymous Zoom intruder blared into the selectboard meeting, he could be heard talking about a luncheon and insisting he was muted.
Clearly, he wasn’t. Nor did he appear to hear the shouting from the selectboard.
Finally, Krohn managed to mute him.
Despite the snafus, the board decided to continue the hybrid approach, with in-person meetings in the town offices augumented with remote access via Zoom.
The board opened town offices to the public but will require unvaccinated people to wear masks. After a discussion about whether the proper word would be “requested” or “required,” the board opted for the stronger term, even though members acknowledged there is no way to enforce it.
