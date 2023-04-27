Shelburne has been named a 2022 Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation to honor its commitment to effective urban forest management.
Shelburne achieved the Tree City recognition by meeting the program’s four requirements: maintaining a tree board or department, having a tree care ordinance, dedicating an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita and hosting an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.
The program is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation, in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters.
“Tree City USA communities see the positive effects of an urban forest firsthand,” Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation, said. “The trees being planted and cared for by Shelburne are ensuring that generations to come will enjoy to a better quality of life, and participation in this program brings residents together and creates a sense of civic pride, whether it’s through volunteer engagement or public education.”
“Residents of Shelburne should be proud to live in a community that makes the planting and care of trees a priority,” he wrote to town officials.
If ever there was a time for trees, now is that time. Communities worldwide are facing issues with air quality, water resources, personal health and well-being, energy use and extreme heat and flooding, according to a press release from the Arbor Day Foundation
“Shelburne is doing its part to address these challenges for residents both now and in the future,” it reads.
Shelburne is part now one of more than 3,600 Tree City USA communities nationwide, with a combined population of 155 million.
