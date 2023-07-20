Aquatic invasive plant species have long threatened the health and populations of native plants in the Lewis Creek watershed. By forming dense mats of vegetation, these species impede the activities of recreational boaters, swimmers and anglers, while degrading ecosystems and wildlife habitats.
Management can be difficult because they are easily spread via seeds, roots, fragments, animals and humans.
Bristol Pond and Monkton Pond, popular destinations for anglers, recreational boaters and wildlife enthusiasts, both contain aquatic invasive plant species. As of 2022, there were three known invasive species in Bristol Pond — European frogbit, Eurasian watermilfoil and brittle naiad — and two aquatic invasive species in Monkton Pond, Eurasian watermilfoil and curly-leaf pondweed.
If left unmanaged, the invasive species in these ponds could spread throughout the rest of the watershed and the state. To prevent further spread, Lewis Creek Association, a local nonprofit watershed group, has maintained an educational boat launch steward program for three summers at Bristol and Monkton ponds.
The stewards greet boaters as they arrive at the ponds and offer to inspect their boats for aquatic invasive species, while also collecting data on where the boat has been and how many aquatic organisms they encountered. They educate boat owners on how to prevent spread of invasives, which includes cleaning, draining and drying your boat (and other equipment that has been in the water) before moving to a different water body.
This could even include swimsuits and life jackets, which could carry small, microscopic organisms like the fishhook water flea, which was recently found in Lake Champlain.
Since 2020, boat launch stewards have interacted with nearly 1,600 boats, and intercepted 367 boats that had aquatic plants on them launching into the ponds. Next time you are out at Bristol Pond or Monkton Pond, say hi to Lewis Creek Association boat launch stewards.
If you’re interested in learning more, reach out to Kate Kelly, program manager for Lewis Creek Association, at lewiscreekorg@gmail.com or 802-488-5203.
