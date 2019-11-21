All Souls Interfaith Gathering

 Courtesy photo

Over 60 people attended All Souls Interfaith Gathering “What Do We Value” community potluck and discussion Nov. 13. During the facilitated discussion and exercise, participants celebrated and explored their common values.

