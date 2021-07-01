“Be careful what you wish for, you just might get it,” goes an oft-repeated quote.
Tom Candon of Shelburne might rewrite this trope as: “Be careful what you wish for on the top of Mt. Philo, you might just find yourself doing it for the next 20 years.”
A couple of decades back, Candon hiked up the mountain he considers one of the most beautiful places in Vermont — and he should know, but more on that later — ran into someone he knew who worked for IBM and asked him what he did for fun.
Driving an ambulance for Charlotte Fire and Rescue, the friend said.
When Candon got home, the phone rang. Someone from Shelburne Rescue said they’d heard Candon was interested in joining up.
Twenty years later, Candon is retiring from Shelburne Rescue.
In a letter rescue chief Jacob Leopold sent announcing Candon’s retirement, he wrote, “Tom had set out to complete 20 years of service when he began his time at Shelburne Rescue, and as a man of his word he is keeping to it. His service with our squad will conclude on June 30, 2021, just 20 years and three days after his first training on June 27, 2001.”
Candon started with the rescue squad as a driver.
He finished training and took over a slot on Monday nights. His first Monday night shift was on Sept. 10, 2001. When he got home, he watched as two planes flew into the World Trade Center towers.
“That certainly raised my awareness of the level of importance of emergency medical training,” Candon said.
In a couple of years, he realized he wanted more than being a driver. He wanted to be in the back of the ambulance treating patients, so he trained to be an EMT.
For several years Candon, crew chief Jenna Lindemann and Leopold made up the Monday night crew.
“Whoever takes his place in that Monday slot will be hard pressed to fill those shoes,” said Leopold, who serves as ambulance driver on Mondays.
Lindemann said, “I’m going to miss that reliable and fun presence. We know each other like the back of our hands.”
Sometimes on difficult calls, Lindemann said Candon hints at a smile, which brings just the right amount of levity to stressful situations.
The trio begins its shift by reporting to the rescue station for training and to check out the rig, Candon said. Rescue squad members who live in Shelburne can go home and monitor their pagers.
The three Monday night crew members have established a tradition of beginning the shift with ice cream in summer and hot chocolate in winter.
“I’m hoping I can coax Tom to join us for ice cream on some of those Monday nights. It’s been a fun tradition and I’d like to see it continue,” Lindemann said.
“His wife has been taking long weekend adventures while he served on Shelburne Rescue. Now he’s ready to take some of those adventures with her,” Leopold said.
Late night calls
Whenever Candon’s pager would go off in the middle of the night, his wife, Mary — a one-time owner of this newspaper — wakes up too, but she’s been incredibly supportive and patient over the years, he said.
Both big lovers of the outdoors, Candon has missed out on some of her adventures and is looking forward to joining her.
In 2000, he started out to hike the Long Trail but couldn’t make it to the end on his first try. He joined a group from the Green Mountain Club and finished the trail with them.
Two weeks ago, his three-year term as the club’s president ended.
Two summers ago, he set out to hike the Long Trail for a second time and made it from the beginning to the bridge over the Winooski River. He finished the rest of the trail last summer.
There are 88 side trails to the Long Trail. Now that his tenure on both the Green Mountain Club and the Shelburne Rescue Department have come to an end, Candon said he’s looking forward to checking some of those trails off his list.
He and Mary plan to catch up on their camping and they are members of the 251 Club of Vermont, for people who have visited all the state’s 251 towns and cities. They plan to finish off that list this year too, he said.
And surprise: With his two volunteer positions ending, what’s Candon looking forward to having more time to do?
Volunteer.
Of course, if he gets bored volunteering or having outdoor adventures, he’s still got a job. Candon was state deputy commissioner of banking about 21 years, but now he’s part of a team called the Conference of State Bank Supervisors in Washington, D.C. Once a month the team checks on bank departments, mortgage regulators, credit unions and the like to make sure they meet the standards for accreditation.
But that job ends this year.
Candon encourages others to join the Green Mountain Club — and Shelburne Rescue.
If people don’t want to go through all the training to be an EMT, they can join as a driver.
Joining as a driver certainly worked for Candon.
“It really doesn’t have to be super difficult. It does take commitment. It takes people who want to learn. And Shelburne Rescue is a great place to learn,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.