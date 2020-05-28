Hawko, a 1990 graduate of the Naval Academy, said, “Today, we honor those who made it their responsibility to serve our country, and in doing so returned, not to cheering crowds and the longed-for arms of loving families, but quietly, as heroes who paid the ultimate price for the freedom that we so cherish.” He noted that Memorial Day started in 1868, 152 years ago, to honor the 500,000 who died in the Civil War. Today, respect is paid to 1.1 million people who have given their lives in defense of liberty.
A memorable Memorial Day
Scooter MacMillan
