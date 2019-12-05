Around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 2, this moving truck stopped moving, stuck when it struck the overpass on Bay Road in Shelburne. The driver, Michael Lestrange, was ticketed for failure to obey traffic control devices. Recently, the selectboard has addressed issues with this spot, but those have mainly dealt with the width and not the height of the tunnel. Officer Cole Charbonneau said there are at least four warnings between the overpass and Shelburne Road. Trucks commonly make the mistake. Two employees of Rick’s Towing & Repair cut off the back of the back of the truck and got it out around noon. They said the chassis seemed fine.
