What’s it like not to know where you’re going to sleep at night? What’s it like to wander and wander and not find shelter from the cold, then spend the night out in a Vermont winter? What’s it like to be homeless or home insecure?
A number of Champlain Valley Union High School students are finding out on Thursday, Nov. 21. By the time this story is read, they will be recovering, and may have already thawed out from a long night on the ground outside the school.
The occasion is the third Sleep Out the school has sponsored.
Mia Brumsted is one of the organizers of the event and said that the inspiration came after a visit to CVU from the executive director of Spectrum Youth and Family Services, Mark Redmond, when she was a sophomore.
Spectrum serves people ages 12-26 and their families in Chittenden County. Its mission is “to empower teenagers, young adults, and their families to make and sustain positive changes through prevention, intervention, and life skills services,” according the agency’s website.
“As a member of the student council, I offered to introduce him to the school and show him around and he talked to a small group about Spectrum and toward the end mentioned Sleep Out and how other schools in Vermont do it,” said Brumsted, who is now a senior and copresident of the student council.
Spectrum’s most visible Sleep Out events happen in March and April, but this year CVU decided that fall would work better for the school.
The notable Spectrum Sleep Out, that next year comes on March 26, takes place in front of the First Unitarian Universalist Society at the top of Church Street in Burlington. Spectrum anticipates about 500 participants will join the Sleep Out, many representing area businesses – last year this included chief executive officers from such companies as Ben and Jerry’s and Seventh Generation, said Sarah Woodard, Director of Development and Communications for Spectrum.
Sleep Outs at schools
The student Sleep Outs happen at schools around the state the weekend of April 2-4, “or a date that works for you,” says the Spectrum website.
People who commit to sleeping out collect pledges, the minimum for which is $100.
Besides raising money for the homeless, the events are intended as a way to experience how devastating the feeling of being home insecure is.
Woodard said this is the ninth year of Spectrum’s various Sleep Outs and that typically they raise around $300,000. CVU has already has $4,000.
“There’s no exact definition of who experiences some form of homelessness, whether that’s not having a house to go back to or whether it’s sleeping on someone’s couch due to lack of stability,” said Brumsted.
She thinks that many CVU students might be surprised to learn how close the problem of homelessness is even in their school’s district, one of the state’s wealthiest.
“One of the main goals is that students recognize their own privilege. CVU is in a very privileged community and there are lots of things we all take for granted,” Brumsted said. “I thought if we could replicate those challenges even for one night then we ‘d be able to develop a sense of empathy for students and teenagers in our community who are experiencing these same challenges every day.”
To help students best understand the issue, Spectrum representatives will visit the Sleep Out to talk about homelessness, often introducing someone who has experienced it first-hand.
Despite the challenges, Brumstead said it is always a fun night: “It’s not just sitting there being cold. People bring guitars.”
Closer than we realize
Although Brumsted has been a moving force behind the Sleep Out for three years and has thought about homeless teenagers for a while, the issue really came home for her this past summer when she worked as a camp counselor.
“I had a camper in my cabin, not a CVU student but from Chittenden County, who told me about how her family was homeless very recently,” said Brumsted. “She opened up to not knowing if she’d be able to come back to camp because of her family being homeless.
“It opened my eyes to how real this issue is. I always viewed homelessness as something that doesn’t affect me or the people here, but the reality is that it may affect more people in our community than we might realize.”
And that reality includes people who make a “good” wage, who may suddenly find themselves home insecure.
Woodard shared the story of a young woman who was living on her own for the first time renting an apartment from what she believed to be the owner of the house.
But she wasn’t.
“Then the landlord came along and said, ‘Where’s our money?’ So, she was kicked out,” said Woodard. “Even though she had a good job at a grocery store and was a student she found herself sleeping in gas station bathrooms, a storage room and laundromats.”
She applied for food stamps but was told she was making too much money.
The young woman was told about Spectrum and it was “pretty moving for her to realize that there’s a place like Spectrum,” Woodard said.
During the semester that she was homeless, she maintained a 3.8 grade point average at the technical school she was attending and was promoted at the grocery store where she worked.
Everything familiar taken away
Woodard knows firsthand how frightening the feeling of home insecurity can be. Because of her mother’s mental health issues, she decided that Woodard would be better in foster care. So, from the ninth grade through the end of high school, she lived with a foster family.
“I think being taken from your home is a shock. When everything you’re familiar with is taken away – your bed, the food you like, the jokes you tell as a family, you feel groundless,” said Woodard. “It feels like you’re in free fall.”
To make a donation in support of the CVU Sleep Out, visit: http://give.spectrumvt.org/site/TR?fr_id=1100&pg=entry
Those who are experience a housing crisis can call 802-864-7423x302 during business hours and 802-324-2934 during non-business hours.