For Shelburne, 2022 was a year of contentious zoning battles, employee turnover and acronyms. Who knew that just four letters, MRCD, could turn the town upside down in a fight for regulatory reform.
The Mixed Residential Character District, or MRCD, is a designation within a zoning district known as form-based overlay that took center stage for some residents after a 110-unit residential development was proposed along Route 7.
Several resident groups like Shelburne Neighbors United for Responsible Growth (SNURG) and Shelburne Alliance for the Environment (SAFE) questioned whether this type of development was what was intended when form-based code was established in 2016 and urged the selectboard and planning commission to take a closer look at the town’s current zoning.
Nearly $30,000 later, a hired consultant confirmed what many of the residents feared. The mixed residential character district was deemed “overly complex for such a small region,” and contained “unclear, vague, or contradictory language” leaving it open to a wide range of development options that may not align with the town plan, the firm, Blue Zones, wrote.
On Nov. 15, the selectboard nixed the mixed residential character district, sparking a massive overhaul of the town’s zoning regulations, which is likely to take nearly two years to complete.
In a memo sent to the planning commission on Dec. 9, Aaron DeNamur, the town’s newly hired planning coordinator and assistant zoning administrator, outlined a framework for the overhaul that suggests separating the work into two categories: organization and structure of the bylaws and identifying policy decisions and inconsistencies between the bylaws and town plan. DeNamur wrote in the memo that the estimated cost with the help of another consultant will be upwards of $70,000.
Heading into the new year, planning and zoning staff are at work crafting a three-part request for the zoning consultation. With just one zoning change decided, staff are anticipating a long year of zoning changes ahead.
Staffing changes
Amid the zoning controversy, the planning and zoning office was facing massive staffing shortages after Adele Gravitz resigned as the town’s planning and zoning director in October.
In November, the town hired two full-time employees and one interim employee to assist in the planning and zoning office. The new interim position is now held by Ken Belliveau who has more than 30 years of planning experience and had previously been the town of Williston’s planning director before his retirement in 2018.
Recent University of Vermont graduate Kit Luster was hired as the role of development review board coordinator and master’s student Aaron DeNamur was hired to take on the role of assistant zoning administrator and planning coordinator.
In the absence of a planning director, the planning and zoning office is running a bit differently, with the two new hires reporting directly to town manager Lee Krohn, who stepped into the role of zoning administrator.
Although some residents were concerned at the overturn, tenured staff viewed the newcomers as a beneficial aspect to the coming year’s regulatory reform.
“This is a really good opportunity for the staff who are relatively new to the town to become very familiar with the bylaw and all its problems and have a hand in developing something that will be new,” said development review board coordinator assistant Ken Belliveau. “They will be all that much more effective in being able to utilize it down the road.”
