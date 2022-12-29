Calling 2022 a tumultuous year for the Shelburne Police force would be an understatement.
The Shelburne department began the year in shambles, with its police chief on extended leave, more than a dozen officers having fled the department in the wake of the chief’s “failure of leadership,” and one of its only remaining officers on administrative leave over a use-of-force incident that prosecutors were recommending be reviewed for criminal charges.
“We all know the police department has had some challenges in the past year,” town manager Lee Krohn said.
The story of Shelburne’s roller coaster year starts late in 2021, when the relationship between Krohn and police Chief Aaron Noble began to heat up.
After a mass exodus of officers, Krohn eventually notified Noble in December 2021 of the town’s “lack of faith” in his leadership, and Noble leaves the department adrift in January after taking extended medical leave.
The situation was compounded after a report compiled by former Vermont State police director Jim Baker — which was only released by the town after The Shelburne News filed a records request, and then appealed its denial — painted a damning portrait of Noble’s leadership.
Current and former officers in the Shelburne Police Department said the process to select Noble as chief was “suspect,” that there was no “strategic direction” for the department, and that Noble was uncommunicative and “described as checked out and not approachable,” the report read.
Noble, after months of uncertainty, signed a settlement agreement with the town, retaining his $102,440 annual salary through Oct. 15, 2023, while keeping all his benefits, including health and dental insurance, through October of this year.
He technically remains a consultant with the town but is not doing much consulting work — not entirely surprising since Noble, as part of the settlement agreement, is not allowed on police or town hall premises unless invited by Krohn.
Why the town agreed to such a large payout for Noble is not entirely clear. In a statement, the town said that it entered the settlement “in an effort to achieve a peaceful resolution to what could have been a difficult and resource-intensive process.”
The speculation is that Noble would’ve been able to sue the town for termination without cause, sources said previously.
Confidence in the town and the department quickly fell, with residents having found themselves, for the second time in five years, paying out their police chief’s salary through a settlement agreement following an abrupt suspension.
Longtime police chief James Warden was placed under suspension in July 2017 and later pushed out. Warden and the town then reached a separation agreement, agreeing to pay out his salary through the end of that year but denying him sick, vacation, compensatory and other accrued leave.
“We suffered through a horrible and hurtful termination of employment with our former chief Warden, and now to see the disparity between the agreement the town made with him and the exorbitant one just offered to Aaron Noble — well it is just shameful,” Shelburne resident Linda Riell said at the time.
Enter Michael Thomas, tasked with bringing some stability to the beleaguered department and bolstering its ranks in a highly competitive labor market.
Eventually, Thomas managed to bring department staff, which at one point this year was down to Thomas and two other officers, back up to six. Discussions were at one point underway about sharing police services with the Hinesburg department, but those eventually faded.
Shelburne police and dispatch workers eventually agreed to a contract agreement with the town, cementing pay increases through 2026 and ending a two-year stalemate without a contract.
While all of this was happening, Shelburne Corp. Jon Marcoux was placed on administrative leave as law enforcement agencies debated whether he should be criminally prosecuted.
Marcoux in January was involved in the pursuit of a stolen vehicle and allegedly used some form of physical restraint against the driver.
Thomas in February originally referred video of the incident to Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George to “review for potential criminal charges.”
George requested state police investigate the matter, and said she believed Marcoux used “excessive force” that rose to the level of simple assault, according to email exchanges with state police investigators, and asked the state police to investigate.
But state police ultimately concluded that Marcoux’s use of force did not rise to the level of simple assault and said they “did not believe there was probable cause and therefore would not swear to an affidavit nor issue a citation.”
After a months-long standoff, state police completed their investigation, followed by a completed internal investigation by the Shelburne department — both of which found that no wrongdoing on Marcoux’ part.
Marcoux is now back to work with the department, and the town continues to bolster its ranks.
